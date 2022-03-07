Chris Potoski: Biography Full Name: Chris Potoski Nationality: American Place of Birth: Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Parents: N/A Year of Birth: 1972 Ethnicity: Caucasian Zodiac Sign: N/A Religion: Christianity Height: 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m) Occupation: Entrepreneur -businessman

Chris Potoski biography, parents, early life, and education

Chris Potoski was born in 1972 in Raleigh, North Carolina, United States. Anyhow, the American citizen of Caucasian descent has never provided the actual date of his birth.

Also, details of his parents and siblings are unavailable since he grew up under the care of the State of Michigan as a juvenile in a facility called Eagle Village.

“I spent the majority of my junior high and high school years in the care of The State of Michigan at a facility called Eagle Village. I actually have fond memories of Eagle Village and the people there. I still button the top buttons of my shirts when I hang them up and when I think about the Emig family or Reed City High School, it brings a smile to my face,” he recalls.

After getting a diploma from Reed City High School, Potoski wanted to become a military but dumped the dreams to join Ferris State University. Getting admission was an uphill task since he was ‘close to failing’ in his final exams, and his certificate was not very impressive.

“I applied .. and was turned down…. numerous times! Rather than accepting defeat, I moved to Big Rapids MI, lived in a rented room, and showed up at the admissions office every single day. I don’t recall her name, but there was one remarkable lady who eventually let me in on a probationary term for a summer semester.” He stated.

He studied at Ferris State University, still under a state program christened Independent Living, and was in the care of social worker Bob Kozlowski. After some time, he transferred to Central Michigan University, where he graduated with a 3.8 GPA and a double major in Physiology & Psychology.

After his studies, Potoski started his career, which has been a success.

Potoski is a Christian, 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m) tall, and weighs approximately 78 kg.

Chris Potoski career, professional life

Chris Potoski is a successful businessman with investments spread in the tech industry.

However, he started his career in 1995 in a phone-based sales position at Weatherby Healthcare before moving to the National Healing Corporation around 2000 and rose to the rank of Vice President.

Unluckily, he was forced to resign in 2003 after his doctor recommended that he should take time off from the busy career which had affected his heart health.

He collapsed due to a heart attack induced by overworking and stress. He disclosed that he flew an average of 240 flights a year and was home about nine days a month.

After quitting his job due to medical reasons, Potoski ventured into entrepreneurship and started a company called Grapevine Greetings which made customized labels for corporate events and weddings, before starting a company called NoRivals Media which operated from 2004 to 2008.

Potoski then set forth and established a social media marketing company InVixis in 2009, which provided internet solutions to businesses. The company was acquired in 2014.

Between 2011 to 2013, Potoski worked as a Vice President of Regent Medical Solutions (RMS). He also has stakes in real estate with TraceyJordan Properties company, a luxury, boutique, vacation property developer.

Potoski is still the founder of TJC Asset Management, an internet company that specializes in Domain Management Content Management, Social Media Management, and Software License provision.

In his career endeavors, Chris Potoski also became a porn actor, like his wife, and his first adult film debut was uploaded on Naughty America.

Chris Potoski net worth

Chris Potoski is an emblematic mogul in the business world that spans more than two decades.

He has also made a name in the health industry, working in managerial positions at different health institutions.

Due to his successes, Chris Potoski net worth is $10 million.

Chris Potoski wife Brandi Love, children, relationships

Chris Potoski is married to Tracey Lynn Livermore, popularly known as Brandi Love.

Brandi Love is a pornographic actress, but this has not affected their marriage since they exchanged vows in 1994, even before Potoski had graduated.

Potoski studied with Brandi in university, and they were best friends before starting their romantic affair.

The two welcomed a daughter in 2000. Her name is unknown. The couple decided to keep the details of their child private due to their involvement in the adult industry.

Brandi Love has made appearances as MILF and ‘hot wife‘ in Brazzers, Girlfriends Films, Hustler Video, Tom Byron Pictures, Naughty America, and Wicked Pictures.

She is an American of white ethnicity born on March 29, 1973, in Dearborn, Michigan. His Parents are Marsha Hawkins and Jesse L. Livermore III.

Chris Potoski social media, contacts

Chris Potoski is not active on social media.

