Michael Cassidy biography, parents, early life and education

Michael Cassidy was born on March 20, 1983, in Portland, Oregon, United States. His star sign is Pisces.

Who are Michael Cassidy parents? His father is Charles Cassidy, and his mother is Dee Cassidy. They are Whites, and thus, Michael is of the White race.

Details of his siblings are yet to be unearthed by mainstream media.

After completing elementary studies, Michael joined La Salle High School in Milwaukie, Oregon, and graduated in 2001, then proceeded to The New Actors Workshop in New York City for two years until 2003.

He is a Christian, weighs approximately 75 kg, and is 6 feet 1 inch (1.85 m) tall.

Michael Cassidy acting career, professional life

Michael Cassidy is an American actor known for many movies and television series appearances since the start of his career, just after graduating from college.

His first professional debut was in 2004 when he appeared as Zach Stevens in the teen drama series The O.C. created by Josh Schwartz for Fox Network. He played eight episodes.

In the following year, 2005, he focused on short films and starred in The Girl from Monday as Ted and romantic drama film Dare by Adam Salky and David Brind as Johnny, the main cast who plays a womanizer.

He then embarked on television shows and was cast in teen drama series Hidden Palms, superhero series Smallville, comedy-drama series Privileged, ABC mystery series Castle, and a pilot episode for The Pink House.

Michael earned significant recognition in 2012 when he played the role of Tyler Mitchell for 30 episodes in Turner Broadcasting System (TBS) sitcom dubbed Men at Work, produced by Monkey Shoe Productions in collaboration with FanFare Productions and Sony Pictures Television. He was the main cast alongside Danny Masterson as Milo Foster, James Lesure (Gibbs), Adam Busch (Neal Bradford), and Meredith Hagner as Amy Jordan.

Michael then made guest appearances in; Masters of Sex (2013) as Dr. Malcolm Toll for the episode “Phallic Victories,” crime drama series Stalker (2015) as Brian Mitchell for the episode “Love Kills,” and fantasy television series The Magicians, a film broadcast for Lev Grossman’s novel as James for four episodes.

In 2020, Michael was cast as Kal in the gay romantic film Breaking Fast, which premiered on March 7, 2020, at the Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival in an event attended by few persons due to restrictions following the Covid-19 outbreak.

This film received a nomination in the GLAAD Media Awards for GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Film – Limited Release.

List of Michael Cassidy movies, films

* 2005 – The Girl from Monday as Ted

* 2005 – Dare as Johnny

* 2006 – The Break as Wayne the Delivery Guy

* 2006 – Zoom as Dylan West

* 2008 – San Gabriel as Mike

* 2012 – Argo as Jordan’s Analyst

* 2012 – The Guilt Trip as Fake Andy

* 2015 – Night of the Living Deb as Ryan Waverly

* 2016 – Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice as Jimmy Olsen

* 2017 – Angry River as Holloway

* 2017 – The Stray as Mitch Davis

* 2018 – Dog Days as Dr. Mike

* 2018 – The Dare Project as Johnny

* 2018 – Jingle Around the Clock as Max Turner

* 2020 – Breaking Fast as Kal

* 2021 – Army of the Dead as Sergeant Cassidy

List of Michael Cassidy series, TV shows

* 2004–05 – The O.C. as Zach Stevens

* 2007 – Hidden Palms as Cliff Wiatt

* 2007–08 – Smallville as Grant Gabriel

* 2008–09 – Privileged as Charlie Hogan

* 2010 – Castle as Greg McClintock

* 2012 – Happy Endings as Male Lead

* 2012 – Are You There, Chelsea? as Jonathan

* 2012 – Scandal as Travis Harding

* 2012–14 – Men at Work as Tyler Mitchell

* 2013 – Masters of Sex as Dr. Malcolm Toll

* 2015 – Not Safe for Work as Dale

* 2015 – Stalker as Brian Mitchell

* 2015–16 – The Magicians as James

* 2016 – The Night Shift as Sam

* 2016–17 – People of Earth as Jonathan Walsh

* 2018 – Station 19 as Peter

* 2018 – The Guest Book as Tim

* 2019–20 – The Rookie as Caleb Wright

* 2020 – Into The Dark as Tom

* 2021 – Resident Alien as Dr. Ethan Stone

* 2021 – Mythic Quest as Peter Cromwell

Michael Cassidy net worth

Michael Cassidy is an acting virtuoso with nearly 20 years on the screens.

He has featured in movies such as Army of the Dead, which was among the most-watched movies on Netflix in 2021, with over 72 million viewers in the first months after release.

High viewership translates to money, as it indicates that the movie made big sales.

Due to his successes in filmography, Michael Cassidy net worth is $3 million.

Michael Cassidy wife, children, dating history

Michael Cassidy is a husband and a father.

He is married to his long-time girlfriend, Laura Eichhorn, whom he met while in La Salle High School, dated and tied the knot on August 27, 2006.

Michael Cassidy and Laura Eichhorn have a son called Liam Eichhorn-Cassidy, born in 2011. Liam is currently pursuing his elementary education at Citizens of the World Charter – Hollywood.

The couple and the son live happily in Los Angeles, California.

Michael Cassidy contacts, social media

Twitter – @michaelcassidy

