TSC Releases Detailed Promotion Score Sheet for 19,433 School Head Positions

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has introduced a comprehensive scoring system for the promotion process of 19,433 school leadership roles, including headteachers and principals.

This system aims to ensure a fair and merit-based selection process, focusing on criteria such as academic qualifications, professional experience, and school performance.

If you’re aspiring for one of these coveted positions in 2024, understanding this framework is crucial.

Candidates are assessed across several components, with a maximum score of 100 marks. Categories include academic qualifications, acting experience, time in grade, Teacher Performance Appraisal and Development (TPAD) ratings, and co-curricular contributions.

Moreover, metrics such as mean scores and improvement indices will validate school performance data.

This transparent framework means stronger leadership records and school performance improvements translate to higher scores.

The evaluation process and its respective marks are broken down as follows:

Academic Qualifications: 20 marks

20 marks Acting Experience: 30 marks

30 marks Time in Current Grade: 20 marks

20 marks TPAD Ratings: 10 marks

10 marks Oral Interview: 13 marks

13 marks Co-Curricular Activities: 5 marks

5 marks Communication Skills: 1 mark

Experience as an acting headteacher or deputy principal can secure up to 30 marks. The breakdown is as follows:

Years of Acting Experience Marks Awarded Over 5 years 30 marks 3-4 years 25 marks 2-3 years 20 marks 1 year 15 marks Below 1 year 10 marks

Spending longer periods in the same teaching grade contributes to higher scores, distributed as follows:

Years in Current Grade Marks Awarded 6 years 20 marks 4-5 years 15 marks 2-3 years 10 marks

Performance on the Teacher Performance Appraisal and Development (TPAD) tool is scored as follows:

TPAD Score Range Marks Awarded 81% and above 10 marks 61-80% 8 marks

Age influences scoring, rewarding experienced candidates. Points are distributed as follows:

Age Bracket (Years) Marks Awarded 55+ 15 marks 50-54 12 marks 45-49 9 marks 40-44 6 marks Below 40 3 marks

Contributions to co-curricular activities, such as coaching sports or organizing debates, are recognized with up to 5 marks. Higher-level involvements (regional or national) score better in this area

Communication skills are allocated 1 mark, serving as a potential tiebreaker in close cases. The oral interview holds greater weight, offering 13 marks for demonstrating professional knowledge and effective articulation during the assessment.

Strong school performance in KCSE or KCPE exams can earn up to 6 marks. The TSC also values measurable improvements made in overall school outcomes.

Academic Performance (KCSE/KCPE Results) Marks Awarded Good results 6 marks

How to Apply

Teachers interested in these promotions must apply through the TSC’s online portal. Manual submissions are not accepted, ensuring efficiency and clarity throughout the process.

Applications are expected to follow the guidelines set out by the commission.

TSC’s effort to improve school leadership is clear through this selection process. Teachers with proven leadership, strong academic records, and a commitment to enhancing school outcomes have a golden opportunity to rise through the ranks.

Pay close attention to details like TPAD scores, acting experience, and co-curricular contributions to present your best profile.

As you prepare for this new chapter, remember that each score component matters. With the right preparation, your chance of securing a leadership role is significantly improved. Good luck!