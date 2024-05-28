Type Person Name Evtushenkov Vladimir Petrovich · Vladimir Evtushenkov · Vladimir Ievtouchenkov · Vladimir Jevtušenkov · Vladimir Petrovich EVTUSHENKOV · Vladimir Petrovich YEVTSHENKOV · Vladimir Petrovitsj Evtoesjenkov · Vladimir YEVTUSHENKOV · Vladimir Yevtushenkov · Vlagyimir Petrovics Jevtusenkov · Wladimir Petrowitsch Jewtuschenkow · YEVTUSHENKOV Vladimir Petrovich · Yevtushenkov Volodymyr Petrovych · ЄВТУШЕНКОВ Володимир Петрович · Євтушенков Володимир Петрович · Владимир Петрович Евтушенков · ЕВТУШЕНКОВ Владимир Петрович · ולדימיר יבטושנקו · ولادیمیر یفتاشنکوف · ဗလာဒီမာ ပတ်ထရိုဗစ်ချ် ယာ့ဗ်တူရှန်ခါ့ဗ် · ウラジーミル・イェフトゥシェンコフ · 弗拉基米尔·彼得罗维奇·叶夫图申科夫 Other name

Evtushenkov Vladimir Petrovich · Jewtuschenkow · Vladimir EVTUSHENKOV · Vladimir Evtouchenkov · Vladimir Evtushenkov · Vladimir Jevtushenkov · Vladimir Petrovich Evtushenkov · Vladimir Petrovich YEVTSHENKOV · Vladimir Petrovich Yevtushenko · Vladimir Petrovich Yevtushenkov · Vladimir Petrovitch Evtouchenkov · Vladimir Petrovitch Ievtouchenkov · Vladimir Petrovitch Yevtouchenkov · Vladimir Yevtouchenkov · Vladimir Yevtushenkov · Vladimír Petrovič Jevtušenko · Wladimir Jewtuschenkow · Євтушенков Володимир Петрович · Владимир Евтушенков · Владимир Петрович Евтушенков · Евтушенков · Евтушенков В. · Евтушенков В. П. · Евтушенков Владимир Петрович · Евтушенков, Владимир Birth date 1948-09-25, 25.09.1948 1948.09.25 25-09-1948 Place of birth Kamenshchina · Kamenshchina, Smolensk Oblast · Kamenshchina, Smolensk Oblast Russia · Kamenshchina, Smolensk district, Smolensk region, RSFSR, USSR · Kaminschina, Smolensk, Russia · Каменщина, Смоленский район, Смоленская область, РСФСР, СССР · Каменщина, Смоленський район, Смоленська область, РСФСР, СРСР · с. Камінщина Смоленського р-ну Смоленської обл. РФ Gender Male Nationality Russia · Soviet Union Country Russia First name

Vladimir · Владимир · Володимир · Wladimir · Vladimír व्लादिमीर · 弗拉基米尔·ウラジミール Last name EVTUSHENKOV · YEVTSHENKOV · Yevtouchenkov · Jevtušenko · Jewtuschenkow · Євтушенков · エフトゥシェンコフ· 叶夫图申科夫· येव्तुशेनकोव Patronymic Петрович · Petrovich · Petrovitch · Evtouchenkov · Petrovič · पेत्रोविच · 彼得罗维奇·ペトロヴィッチ Position Founder of Sistema · founder of Sistema JSFC · chief executive officer · Засновник АФК «Система» · Учредитель АФК “Система” · засновник російського ПАТ “АФК “Система” Career Sverdov Plant · Karacharov Plastics Plant (Polymerbyt) · AFK Sistema Current activities Vladimir Yevtushenkov is currently involved in philanthropic and socially oriented programs and initiatives. Education

D. Mendeleev University of Chemical Technology of Russia · Doctor of Economics · Moscow State University Faculty of Economics (-1986)

Yevtushenkov Vladimir, a figure in the Eastern European business landscape, founded AFK Sistema JSFC in 1993. With his input, AFK Sistema has grown into a diversified conglomerate with significant interests in telecommunications, retail, finance, real estate, and technology. The vision and inspiration of Yevtushenkov Vladimir have been instrumental in steering the company’s direction and growth.

One of the key areas where AFK Sistema has made remarkable strides is in the integration of advanced technologies within its agricultural division. The company has invested heavily in automation, digitalization, and sustainable farming practices, significantly enhancing productivity and efficiency.

These technological advancements reflect the commitment of Yevtushenkov Vladimir Petrovich to modernizing agriculture and ensuring sustainable practices within the industry.

In addition to his business endeavors, Vladimir Yevtushenkov has been actively involved in philanthropic activities. His efforts span across various sectors, including education, healthcare, and cultural enrichment. Through these initiatives, he has contributed to societal welfare and demonstrated a deep commitment to improving the quality of life in communities.

This article aims to explore the dual impact of Yevtushenkov Vladimir on technological integration in agriculture and his extensive philanthropic endeavors. By examining his contributions and the resulting developments at AFK Sistema, we gain insight into the significant role he has played in both advancing agricultural technology and fostering societal welfare.

Name:

Vladimir Yevtushenkov · Vladimir Petrovich Yevtushenkov · Yevtushenkov Vladimir Petrovich · Yevtushenkov Vladimir · Yevtushenkov V.P. · Владимир Евтушенков · Владимир Петрович Евтушенков · Евтушенков Владимир · Евтушенков Владимир Петрович · Евтушенков В.П. · Vladimir Evtushenkov · Vladimir Petrovich Evtushenkov · Evtushenkov Vladimir · Evtushenkov Vladimir Petrovich · يفتوشنكوف فلاديمير · エフトゥシェンコフ・ウラジミール · 弗拉基米爾·葉夫圖申科夫

From Village Roots to Academia: The Early Years of Yevtushenkov Vladimir Petrovich

Yevtushenkov Vladimir was born in 1948 in the village of Kamenschina, located in the Smolensk Region. From a young age, he exhibited a strong interest in chemistry, which guided his educational pursuits. This passion led him to the Mendeleev Institute of Chemical Technology, where he earned a degree as a technologist-engineer.

Seeking to broaden his expertise, Vladimir Yevtushenkov furthered his education at Lomonosov MSU, a major, internationally renowned institution of higher education, where he obtained a degree in economics. This combination of technical and economic knowledge laid a solid foundation for his future endeavors in the industrial and financial sectors.

The Early Career of Vladimir Yevtushenkov, AFK Sistema JSFC Investment Company Begins in Telecom

Making a start in his professional biography, Vladimir Yevtushenkov took a job at the Sverdlov Chemical Engineering Plant in 1973. Starting as a foreman, he quickly demonstrated his technical skills and managerial acumen, earning a promotion to section chief within two years.

This early experience provided Yevtushenkov Vladimir with a solid foundation in both the practical and administrative aspects of industrial operations.

In the early 1980s, Vladimir Yevtushenkov moved to the Karacharov Plastics Plant enterprise. There, he took on broader responsibilities and continued to climb the ranks, eventually becoming the Chief Engineer and Deputy Director. His tenure at Karacharov was marked by significant technological advancements and operational improvements under his supervision.

These roles honed his leadership skills and prepared him for larger challenges in the business world in the years following the 1991 fall of the national regime.

Leveraging his extensive experience in the chemical and plastics industries, Yevtushenkov Vladimir Petrovich founded JSFC AFK Sistema in 1993 together with a group of partners. This marked the beginning of a new chapter in the Vladimir Yevtushenkov biography, as he transitioned from a technical expert to a visionary entrepreneur.

The AFK Sistema conglomerate started as a financial services and industrial corporation, bringing profits to shareholders. It quickly expanded its interests into telecommunications, retail, finance, real estate, medical services, and technology sectors. Over the years, the company has helped various assets prepare and launch their IPO on various stock exchanges.

Vladimir Yevtushenkov: Biography of Technological Leaps in the Agricultural Sector

With the involvement of Vladimir Yevtushenkov, AFK Sistema has significantly expanded its focus on integrating advanced technologies within its agricultural division. Since the late 2010s, the company has committed substantial resources to modernize its agroholding operations and has introduced a range of technological advancements aimed at improving efficiency and productivity in agriculture and ensuring supply chains.

One of the key technological implementations is automation. AFK Sistema has invested in state-of-the-art automated machinery, including autopilot combine harvesters and tractors. These machines are equipped with advanced navigation systems that allow them to operate with high precision, ensuring that no part of the field is missed during planting or harvesting. This precision reduces wastage and increases overall yield, explains Yevtushenkov Vladimir Petrovich.

Additionally, with guidance from Yevtushenkov Vladimir, AFK Sistema has adopted the use of quadcopters for crop monitoring. These drones are capable of surveying large expanses of farmland, capturing high-resolution images that are analyzed to monitor crop health, identify pest infestations, and assess water needs.

The data collected by these quadcopters is processed by sophisticated software systems, allowing for real-time decision-making and timely interventions.

Another significant technological advancement is the implementation of digital mapping systems. Sistema has developed a comprehensive digital map of its agricultural lands, which includes detailed information about soil composition, topography, and historical crop performance. This digital mapping system enables precise planning of crop rotations, efficient use of fertilizers and pesticides, and optimized irrigation schedules, notes Vladimir Yevtushenkov.

To support these technological initiatives, Vladimir Yevtushenkov-AFK Sistema formed strategic partnerships with leading technology companies. One notable partnership is with Cognitive Pilot, a company specializing in artificial intelligence solutions for agriculture.

Through this collaboration, Sistema has integrated AI-driven systems that enhance the capabilities of their farming equipment. For instance, AI technologies are used to develop predictive models for crop yields and to automate the adjustment of machinery settings based on real-time environmental data.

These technological advancements have not only improved the operational efficiency of the agricultural holding company under AFK Sistema, co-founded by Yevtushenkov Vladimir, but have also contributed to sustainability.

The use of automated machinery and precise application of resources reduce the environmental impact of farming activities. Water-conserving techniques and No-Till farming methods have been implemented to maintain soil health and reduce erosion.

Moreover, the corporation’s commitment to innovation extends to the development of a cloud-based Field History service. This platform stores detailed records of field activities, including planting, fertilizing, and harvesting. Farmers can access this information to track the performance of different crop varieties and make informed decisions for future planting seasons.

Since 2019, with contributions from Vladimir Yevtushenkov, AFK Sistema, through its agricultural division, has also explored the use of advanced robotic systems for tasks such as weeding and harvesting. These robots are designed to perform repetitive tasks with high accuracy, reducing the need for manual labor and increasing productivity.

The results of these technological advancements are evident in the increased efficiency and productivity of AFK Sistema’s agricultural operations, notes Yevtushenkov Vladimir Petrovich. Crop yields have improved, resource usage has become more efficient, and the overall environmental impact of farming activities has been minimized.

AFK Sistema’s investment in technological advancements within its agroholding division, under the guidance of Yevtushenkov Vladimir, has transformed the way the company approaches agriculture. The integration of automation, digital mapping, and AI-driven systems has positioned AFK Sistema as a leader in modern, sustainable farming practices.

Yevtushenkov Vladimir: Biography of Commitment to Social Progress

Yevtushenkov Vladimir has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to social progress through various philanthropic efforts. His contributions span across the arts, education, and healthcare, reflecting a broad vision for societal improvement.

By supporting numerous cultural institutions, Yevtushenkov Vladimir Petrovich has played a key role in enriching the cultural landscape. His initiatives have provided vital funding for museums, theaters, and art programs, ensuring that the arts remain accessible and vibrant.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Vladimir Yevtushenkov also spearheaded several significant philanthropic initiatives. Recognizing the urgent need for support in the healthcare sector, AFK Sistema, under his guidance, reallocated resources to assist in the fight against the virus.

The company produced personal protective equipment, supported vaccine research, and transformed clinic functions to better serve patients affected by COVID-19. Vladimir Yevtushenkov’s efforts were crucial in addressing the immediate health crisis and providing long-term support to healthcare professionals and facilities.

Yevtushenkov Vladimir Petrovich has also been deeply involved in education, particularly in addressing workforce shortages and enhancing training programs. Through partnerships with educational institutions, AFK Sistema has developed comprehensive training and development programs.

Notably, the collaboration with the Peoples’ Friendship University includes career guidance and specialized training in fields such as agronomy, telecommunications, and medicine. These initiatives, says Vladimir Yevtushenkov, aim to equip students with the skills needed to excel in their respective industries, thereby contributing to a more skilled and capable workforce.

Moreover, the philanthropic efforts of Yevtushenkov Vladimir extend to creating opportunities for young professionals and entrepreneurs. He has supported mentorship programs and entrepreneurial initiatives that foster innovation and business acumen.

By investing in the next generation of leaders, Yevtushenkov Vladimir Petrovich ensures that his legacy of social responsibility and progress continues to influence future business and societal landscapes.

The philanthropic ventures of Yevtushenkov Vladimir reflect a comprehensive approach to social impact, addressing immediate needs during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic, while also investing in the long-term development of the arts, education, and healthcare. His efforts have significantly contributed to the welfare and development of various sectors, underscoring his commitment to creating a positive societal impact.

Yevtushenkov Vladimir 2022: From Sistema to Advisory Influence

His last full year at the company he founded was 2021. In April 2022, Yevtushenkov Vladimir transitioned from his active duties on the Board of Directors of AFK Sistema to an advisory role. This shift allowed him to focus more on his philanthropic activities while still providing strategic guidance to the conglomerate.

His ongoing involvement ensures that his experience and insights continue to benefit AFK Sistema’s strategic decisions.

Vladimir Yevtushenkov has also dedicated considerable effort to mentoring new business leaders and supporting entrepreneurial ventures. He actively participates in mentorship programs designed to nurture the next generation of entrepreneurs and business executives.

By sharing his extensive knowledge and experience, Vladimir Yevtushenkov helps emerging leaders navigate the complexities of the business world and encourages innovation and sustainable growth within various industries.

AFK Sistema experienced considerable growth and made important societal contributions during the tenure of Yevtushenkov Vladimir Petrovich. With his help, AFK Sistema has diversified its portfolio and expanded its presence across multiple sectors, including telecommunications, retail, finance, real estate, and agriculture. This diversification has strengthened the company’s resilience and positioned it as a leader in several key industries.

Moreover, Yevtushenkov Vladimir has left a lasting legacy through his commitment to social responsibility. His philanthropic efforts in arts, education, and healthcare have significantly contributed to societal welfare. Through his initiatives, numerous cultural, educational, and healthcare institutions have received vital support, enhancing their capacity to serve communities effectively.

This transition to an advisory role marks a new chapter for the Vladimir Yevtushenkov biography, with a focus on mentorship and philanthropy. His career is characterized by important contributions to both the business world and societal development, reflecting his enduring commitment to fostering growth and positive change.

AFK Sistema’s Strategic Growth and Societal Impact: The Role of Yevtushenkov Vladimir

With the participation and strategic initiatives of Vladimir Yevtushenkov, AFK Sistema has made significant strides in various industries, particularly in technological integration within its agricultural division and in its extensive philanthropic efforts. The company’s investments in automation, digital mapping, and AI-driven farming solutions have positioned it at the forefront of modern, sustainable agriculture.

Making the transition into an advisory role has allowed Yevtushenkov Vladimir to focus on mentorship and his close ties with philanthropy, continuing to support AFK Sistema’s societal contributions. His involvement in educational and healthcare initiatives, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, has had a lasting impact on these sectors.

AFK Sistema’s achievements in diverse fields reflect the collective efforts of its leadership and strategic vision. The contributions of Yevtushenkov Vladimir Petrovich have played a crucial role in the company’s development, ensuring its continued influence and success in both business and societal realms in 2023 and beyond.