Trevor Wallace parents, biography, early life, and education

Trevor Wallace was born in Naperville, Illinois, United States, on December 30, 1992. His star sign is Capricorn and holds American nationality.

However, he grew up in Camarillo, California, brought up by parents whose details are unknown.

NOTE – Trevor Wallace does not have a twin brother as indicated by other sites. Verified sources indicate that Trevor has never disclosed details of his upbringing and siblings and the alleged twin named Trenton is a brother to his namesake who is a United States Sailor and a former Navy born on February 12, 1998.

Trevor did all his schooling in California. After completing his high school studies at Adolfo Camarillo High School, he went ahead and joined San Jose State University to pursue a degree. While at the university, he was a member of the collegiate men’s fraternity Delta Upsilon.

Trevor Wallace is a Jew, weighs 68 kg, and is 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m) tall.

Trevor Wallace comedy career

Trevor Wallace is a comedian who mainly uses digital platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok to share his sketches. Also, he is an improv comedian doing stand-up comedy.

Trevor started his career when he was a student at San Jose State University. He created a channel with video-sharing platform Vine, where he uploaded comedy videos about popular brands such as clothing store Zumiez, which had garnered over fourteen million viewers before the closure of Vine in 2017.

He also created a video on earbuds, AirPods, which is a product of Apple Inc. It also received massive viewership, and the company recorded huge sales.

Trevor Wallace YouTube

After the closure of Vine in 2017, Trevor Wallace shifted focus to his YouTube channel (Trevor Wallace), which he had created on September 30, 2011.

Here, Trevor uploads comedy videos frequently and has managed to attract over 2 million subscribers and over 455 million total views.

His popular videos are Moms going through your room in high school with over 16 million views, Guys with ‘Entrepreneur’ in their bio (9M+ views), and When Frat Guys Come Home For The Summer, which has been watched by over eight million fans.

Trevor has partnered with comedian Michael Blaustein to work on his podcast dubbed Stiff Socks, which started in 2019. They upload the podcasts on the channel and also on another separate channel – Stiff Socks Podcast, which has over 72K subscribers.

Now, Trevor works with production company All Def Digital and has featured in its YouTube series titled Great Taste.

As a stand-up comedian, he performs regularly in venues such as; San Jose Improv, Zanies Comedy Club in Nashville, and Orpheum Theatre in Arizona, aside from touring various colleges and universities.

A great milestone in his career was when he landed a chance to perform at The Gramercy Theatre in New York as a part of the New York Comedy Festival, which included maestros, such as Nick Kroll, Pete Holmes, Norm Macdonald, and Trevor Noah.

Trevor Wallace net worth

Trevor Wallace is an A-list comedian with a huge fan base in the US and globally.

With a huge following on social media platforms, he has worked as a brand ambassador for multinational brands such as Chipotle, Natural Light, BruMate, SeatGeek, Stance Socks, Wetzel’s Pretzels, Snickers, Monster Energy, among others.

These endorsements are worth millions of dollars, and this has boosted his fortunes to a greater altitude.

With an estimated income of $200,000 annually drawn from comedy and endorsement deals, Trevor Wallace net worth is $3 million.

Trevor Wallace girlfriend, wife, children, dating history

Trevor Wallace has only one girlfriend. There is no history of her past relationships in the public domain.

Who is Trevor Wallace girlfriend? It’s Jessica Lackmayer, a USC Marshall School of Business graduate now working as an analyst for Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The two started dating in 2020, but they have not yet exchanged vows.

Trevor Wallace has no children.

Trevor Wallace contacts

Twitter – @TrevWall

Instagram – trevorwallace

Facebook – Trevor Wallace

TikTok – Trevorwallace

