Jennifer McDaniel: Biography Full Name: Jennifer McDaniel Nationality: American Place of Birth: New York, United States Marital Status: Married Date of Birth: May 13, 1974 Spouse: Terry Eugene Bollea (Hulk Hogan) Zodiac Sign: Taurus Religion: Christianity Height: 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m) Occupation: Make-up artist

Jennifer McDaniel biography, wiki, early life and education

Jennifer McDaniel was born on May 13, 1974, in New York, United States. Her horoscope is Taurus.

She holds American citizenship, born to parents whose details are unknown. Thus, her ethnicity remains hidden from the public eye.

Also, Jennifer has neither disclosed her siblings nor educational background.

Jennifer is a Christian, 5 feet 10 inches (1.78 m) tall, and weighs approximately 65 kg.

Jennifer McDaniel career, professional life

Jennifer McDaniel is a qualified makeup artist, applying makeup and prosthetics on people for theatre, television, and film appearances.

She has a career that spans over two decades, having started it in 2003 as an assistant makeup artist for the American-made cable erotic drama film Visions of Passion directed by Randall St. George.

At the outset of her career, she landed minor roles of makeup artistry in films Into the West (2005), Believe in Me (2006), First Snow (2006), The Lucky Ones (2007), Swing Vote (2008), and thriller film Conspiracy by Hollywood Media Bridge.

From 2009, Jennifer had acquired a wealth of experience and established herself as a top-notch makeup artist. She landed major jobs as a makeup supervisor in films Goats by Mark Poirier, the 2011 American horror comedy film Fright Night and the 2013 American action thriller film The Last Stand directed by South Korean film director Kim Jee-Woon starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Forest Whitaker, and Johnny Knoxville.

In 2021, Jennifer McDaniel was an additional makeup artist supervisor of the Netflix film series The Harder They Fall, starring Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie, Beetz, Regina King, and Delroy Lindo.

Jennifer McDaniel net worth

As a renowned makeup assist, Jennifer McDaniel pockets a windfall whenever she’s called upon a project.

Jennifer McDaniel net worth is $3 million. Her primary source of income is her long career as a makeup artist.

Jennifer McDaniel husband Hulk Hogan, marriage, children

None knew Jennifer McDaniel before her marriage to Terry Eugene Bollea, alias Hulk Hogan. It instantaneously propelled her to global fame.

Hulk Hogan is a retired American World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) professional wrestler and television personality born on August 11, 1953.

They tied the knot on December 14, 2010, in an invite-only event held at Clearwater, Pinellas County, Florida, after their engagement in November 2009, which had preceded a romantic relationship that started in 2008.

This was the second marriage of Hulk Hogan. He had previously married Linda Claridge on December 18, 1983, but their love kingdom got shaken by infidelity after Christiane Plante confirmed that she was in a relationship with Hulk Hogan in 2007.

In November 2008, Linda took to the court to end the marriage, and they settled for a divorce which saw Hulk Hogan lose over $25 million as a marriage settlement. This affected his mental health, and he tried to commit suicide but was rescued by his close friend, Laila Ali.

Hulk Hogan’s children with Linda Claridge are Brooke Ellen Bollea (born May 5, 1988) and Nicholas Allan Bollea (born July 27, 1990).

Hulk Hogan’s marriage with Jennifer McDaniel was marred with many controversies because he is over 20 years older than his sweetheart. People speculated that Jennifer was after his wealth.

Also, after hardly two years in marriage, Hulk Hogan/Heather Clem’s (Bubba the Love Sponge’s wife) sex tape was leaked by American blog Gawker in April 2012.

It went viral and tarnished Hulk Hogan’s name. He headed to court and filed suit against Bubba, Heather Clem, and Gawker seeking $100 million in compensation for infringement of his privacy.

He used a lot of his money on the suit and almost went bankrupt before he was aided by PayPal‘s founder, Peter Thiel.

On March 18, 2016, the court awarded Hulk Hogan $115 million and gave him control of Gawker’s editor A.J. Daulerio assets in Florida.

Despite the leak, Jennifer stood by Hulk Hogan, through thick and thin, until the case was settled.

They are happily married to date. They have no kids together, but Jennifer adopted Hulk Hogan’s two children from his previous relationship.

Jennifer McDaniel contacts, social media

Unfortunately, Jennifer McDaniel is not in any social media platform. She loves to lead a private life.

