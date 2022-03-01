Bart Edwards: Biography Full Name: Bart Edwards Nationality: British Place of Birth: Norfolk, Norwich, England Ethnicity: Mixed Date of Birth: March 16, 1989 Parents: Kim Edwards (mother) Zodiac Sign: Pisces Sexual Orientation: Straight Height: 5 feet 8 inches (1.72 m) Occupation: Actor

Bart Edwards parents, biography, wiki, early life, and education

Bart Edwards was born on March 16, 1989, in Norfolk, Norwich, England. His star sign is Pisces.

He is a British citizen of mixed descent as he has Italian roots.

Who are Bart Edwards parents? His mother is Kim Edwards. Details of his father are not yet available in the public domain.

He was brought up alongside his older sister Tegan Edwards, and at the age of 13, he was enrolled in the co-educational school Tring Park School for Performing Arts. After graduating, he joined Bristol Old Vic Theatre School for a degree in Acting.

While growing up, Bart took karate lessons during free time and usually spent time with her sister who is a TV producer.

Bart Edwards is a vegetarian and does not eat any meat, poultry, game, fish, shellfish, or by-products of animal slaughter.

He is a Christian, 5 feet 8 inches (1.72 m) tall, and weighs approximately 73 kg.

Bart Edwards career, professional life

Bart Edwards is a British actor.

Growing up in Norfolk, he aspired to be a musician or a private detective before realizing that he had a talent for acting.

He dumped his other ambitions to pursue acting and wanted to be a successful actor across the globe, drawing inspirations from personalities, Dudley Moore, Monty Python, and Peter Cook.

While in school, Bart worked as a bartender in South London.

“I also used to work in a wine shop in south London that did tastings throughout the week. I learned a hell of a lot about the wine from the owner, a wonderful French man named Kenrick Bush. He was my Jedi wine Master.” He recalls.

The outset of his acting was when he appeared as Joe in the British television sitcom Peep Show starring David Mitchell and Robert Webb. The show was broadcasted on Channel 4 in 2003.

In 2008, Bart played Olly Greenwood in BBC One’s EastEnders by Julia Smith and Tony Holland for eight episodes before landing a role in Jeremy Brock’s TV series Casualty as Jamie for the episode ‘Before the Fall‘. He starred alongside Derek Thompson and Tony Marshall.

He made appearances in the period drama series Call the Midwife (2016) as Denny Wrey, crime drama television series Lucky Man, La treintena as Andrew, and the television drama series The Singapore Grip, which is a film broadcast of Booker Prize winner J.G. Farrell’s 1978 novel with the same name.

He earned global recognition in 2019 when he participated in the filming of the Polish-American fantasy drama streaming television series The Witcher by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich as Urcheon of Erlenwald / Duny / Emperor Emhyr var Emreis for Netflix.

In 2022, he is the main cast in the BBC Four State of Happiness as Jonathan Kay, The Stranger in Our Bed as Ewan, and Raynald of Chatillon in Glow & Darkness series, which is still filmed.

Bart Edwards net worth

Bart Edwards is ranked among successful actors in the world.

Some of the projects that he was featured in, such as the series The Witcher, boosted the income of Netflix to $1.87 billion after its release.

“The Witcher, which stars Henry Cavill, is on track to be Netflix’s biggest first season ever for a TV series. Through its first four weeks of release, 76 million households watched the fantasy series,” Netflix said.

Through his acting successes, Bart Edwards net worth is $2 million.

Bart Edwards girlfriend, wife, children

Bart Edward is currently in a cordial romantic relationship, dating English actress and model Lily Chloe Ninette Thomson, famously known as Lily James.

The two started dating in 2019 after Lily parted ways with actor Matt Smith after five years in a relationship from 2014.

During her birthday in 2019, Bart penned a note on Instagram, confirming their relationship.

“In honor of your birthday, @lilyjamesofficial, I thought I’d find some footage from one of our annual attempts to swim to Holland. Happy Birthday my love.”

However, they have not formalized their union to be husband and wife.

Bart Edwards contacts

Twitter – @Bart_Edwards

Instagram – bartedwards

