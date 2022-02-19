Milena Rivero: Biography Full Name: Milena Rivero Nationality: American Place of Birth: Miami, Florida, United States Religion: Christianity Date of Birth: November 17, 2006 Marital Status: Unmarried Zodiac Sign: Scorpio Spouse: N/A Height: 4 feet 7 inches (1.4 m) Occupation: Actress, model

Milena Rivero biography, wiki, early life, and education

Milena Rivero was born on November 17, 2006, in Miami, Florida, United States, where she still lives with her parents to date.

She is an American national but of mixed ethnicity since her mother, Yvonne Rivero, is of Costa Rican heredity, and her father is of Cuban descent.

She is the middle child among three siblings. Her older sister is Sabina Rivero, and has a younger sibling christened Laris.

Regarding her education, Milena studied Design & Architecture in Senior High School but decided to pursue acting as she loved it from her childhood years.

Milena is a Christian, weighs around 45 kg, and is 4 feet 7 inches (1.4 m) tall.

Additionally, she is bilingual and speaks English and Spanish fluently. This is an advantage to her acting career as she can be involved in shows that are set in either English or Hispanic.

Milena Rivero career, professional life

Milena Rivero is an American model turned actress.

She now majors in acting but did modeling before she discovered that she has a special calling in acting. She featured in many commercials when she was two years old.

Her acting debut was in 2013 when she bagged a role as Serrano’s daughter in the series Burn Notice in an episode dubbed ‘Brother in Arms‘.

In 2019, she appeared in Huracán as Milena, Tall Girl as Kimmy, Perfect Harmony (TV Series) as Harper for the episode ‘It’s Electric‘, and the short film Carolina as Young Carolina.

2021 was her successful year as she made a quantum leap when she was featured in the series Sweet Girl as Rachel. She was then called to play Lia in Karate Kid spinoff Cobra Kai. She guest-starred in three episodes, Minefields, Bicephaly, and First Learn Stand.

She is preparing to star as Sofia in an upcoming drama series, The Velvet, which is still in its post-production.

Milena Rivero net worth

Milena Rivero is just at the start of her career. Her remarkable start indicates that she is a promising talent to watch.

She made good money through modeling, and now, she concentrates on acting as her professional career and main source of income.

Milena Rivero’s net worth is $300,000.

Milena Rivero boyfriend, dating history

Milena Rivero is single. She is still living with her parents, who urge her to concentrate on building her career.

The teenager has no history of past relationships and often posts photos of the single her on social media.

Milena Rivero contacts

Instagram – milena_rivero_official

