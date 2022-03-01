Lisa Phan: Biography Full Name: Lisa Phan Nationality: American Place of Birth: Maryland, United States Parents: N/A Date of Birth: November 23, 2000 Ethnicity: Asian-American Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius Religion: N/A Height: 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m) Occupation: YouTube personality, internet personality, model

Lisa Phan biography, parents, early life, and education

Lisa Phan was born on November 23, 2000, in Maryland, United States. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Her parents are Asian immigrants from Vietnam who settled in the USA years before her birth. Hence, Lisa is of Asian-American line of heritage.

Who are Lisa Phan siblings? She has two sisters, an elder sister named Kelly Phan and a younger sister christened Cindy Phan.

Regarding her education, Lisa went to Old Mill High School in Millersville, Maryland, in 2015 and graduated in 2019.

She then proceeded to the New College of Humanities, in London, immediately after high school for a year, before going back to the United States, where she enrolled at the Northeastern University in Boston for a Bachelor of Business Administration – BBA, Concentrations: Entrepreneurship and International Business. She will graduate in 2023.

While at the university, Lisa is a member of the Women’s Interdisciplinary Society of Entrepreneurship (WISE) and the Vietnamese Student Association (VSA).

Lisa has bilingual proficiency and speaks both English and Vietnamese fluently.

She is 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m) and weighs 59 kg.

Lisa Phan YouTube, career, professional life

Lisa Phan is an American YouTube content creator who makes uploads mostly on beauty topics. She is also an internet personality and a model.

She has amassed a massive following online in a journey that started when she was only 10.

“I started my social media journey when I was just ten years old! I had nothing to do over the summer, so I began to make short videos on my family computer, and slowly I became interested in video creation and YouTube.” Lisa disclosed.

“I’ve been making beauty/fashion and lifestyle content ever since. I love creating videos about anything I am interested in, and at the beginning, that was makeup. As a college student, I now make videos and Instagram content about college life to document it all for viewers who can relate. What I love most about what I do is the community I’ve fostered over the years. Everyone that has supported me grew up with me on the Internet, so I feel like they’re my family!” She added.

Lisa started her YouTube channel (Lisa Phan) on November 17, 2012. Currently, she has over 360K fans and boasts over 25 million total view count.

Her first video on the channel is Winter Night Makeup Tutorial which has over 10K views and was uploaded in 2014.

Some of her popular videos that have surpassed a million views are Back To School Emergency Kit For Girls, How I Take Notes, Get Straight A’s, My Essentials, Back To School Tips +GIVEAWAY, PROM 2018 GRWM + VLOG, and FIRST IMPRESSION: Berrisom My Lip Tint Pack♡베리썸 웁스 마이 립 틴트팩.

Through her efforts, Lisa has landed deals with brands such as Sephora – a French multinational retailer of personal care and beauty products, and Target – an American big-box department store chain headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

She has an Instagram page with over 40K followers where she usually posts photos and videos endorsing various brands and updating fans on her life.

Lisa Phan net worth

It has no doubt that Lisa is one of the fast-rising YouTubers and the game-changers in the future beauty industry.

At a very young age, she seems to know all beauty hacks, drawing inspiration from her namesake, also a beauty enthusiast, Michelle Phan.

She mainly earns her income through YouTube and sponsorships from various brands.

Lisa Phan net worth is $1 million.

Lisa Phan boyfriend, personal life, dating history, children

Lisa Phan is currently dating, but she has kept information regarding her boyfriend confidential.

This is her second relationship after she broke up with her then-boyfriend Nam Joo-hyuk (남주혁), a South Korean model and an actor famous for the television series Who Are You: School 2015 (2015), Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo (2016), Moon Lovers (2016), The Bride of Habaek (2017), and Twenty-Five Twenty-One (2022).

They broke up in 2021 after dating for almost a year.

Lisa Phan contacts, social media

Instagram – lisaxphan

Twitter – @lisaxphan

