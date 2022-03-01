Steve Janowitz: Biography Full Name: Steve Janowitz Nationality: American Place of Birth: N/A Parents: N/A Year of Birth: 1942 Ethnicity: N/A Zodiac Sign: N/A Religion: Judaism Height: 6 feet (1.83 m) Occupation: Teacher (retired)

Steve Janowitz biography, wiki, early life and education

Steve Janowitz was born in 1942. Details of the exact date of birth and location of birth are unknown.

Further, Janowitz has not opened up about his parents and siblings. His educational information is not available on the public front, but he is an educated person and has a degree in Teaching.

Steve Janowitz is a Jew, holds American nationality, weighs approximately 68 kg, and is 6 feet (1.83 m) tall.

Steve Janowitz career

Steve Janowitz is a retired high school teacher who taught for over 45 years before hanging his boots.

It is reported that he started his career immediately after graduating from college.

Steve Janowitz marriage, Joy Behar, children

Steve Janowitz became famous thanks to his marriage to the renowned American comedian, television host, actress, and writer Joy Behar born Josephine Victoria Occhiuto.

Janowitz married Behar after what might be one of the longest dating periods, 29 years.

The two met in 1981, shortly after Behar parted ways with her ex-husband of 16 years, Sociologist professor Joe Behar who was of Jewish ethnicity.

Joe and Joy Behar had one daughter, Eve Behar Scotti (born November 26, 1970), for the period they were together, 1965 to 1981.

Janowitz and Behar met at a singles resort in Woodstock, New York, in 1982 during a nudist party. She said that she encountered Janowitz for the first time when he was stark naked, and they fell for each other, head over heels leading to a start of a romantic relationship.

“He was all the way on the other side of this place — and it was like an adult place. He was far away naked.” Behar recalls.

Behar has publicly confessed that she loves Jewish men, preferably tall, and that is among the reasons she went for Janowitz.

“I happen to have a thing for Jewish men. I like a tall, thin, Jewish guy with astigmatism. I just can’t do these big Swedes from the Midwest, the typa guy that wants to go camping all the time.”

After dating for almost three decades, the two sweethearts wedded in a perfect invite-only wedding held at Leonard’s Palazzo on August 11, 2011, just after her daughter Eve gave birth to a son named Luca Scotti who was fathered by Alphonso Scotti.

On why they decided to date for too long, Behar says that they were waiting for both of their parents to die so as to avoid ‘marriage invasion’ by in-laws and also wanted New York to legalize gay marriages.

The couple now lives happily in their apartment in New York and enjoys an open marital relationship where a partner is allowed to ‘just sleep on a couch with other people.’

Steve Janowitz has no children with Joy Behar.

Steve Janowitz net worth

What is Steve Janowitz net worth? The retired teacher is worth $1 million, all earned through his long teaching career as a mid-school and high school teacher.

This is just a drop in the ocean when compared to his wife Joy Behar’s whopping net worth of $20 million drawn from her successes in the media industry.

Steve Janowitz contacts, social media

Steve Janowitz has no social media accounts.

