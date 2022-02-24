Tom Ainsley: Biography Full Name: Tomas Ainsley Nationality: British Place of Birth: Scarborough, North Yorkshire, England Parents: N/A Date of Birth: December 19, 1991 Marital Status: Unmarried Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius Spouse: N/A Height: 6 feet 1 inch(1.90 m) Occupation: Actor

Tom Ainsley biography, wiki, early life and education

Tom Ainsley was born Tomas Ainsley on December 19, 1991, in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, England. His horoscope is Sagittarius.

Tom is a Briton of white ethnicity born to parents whose details are unknown. Tom has also failed to divulge about his siblings, but the word has it that he has an older brother and a younger sister who recently gave birth to baby Miles. Tom is thus the uncle of Miles.

Tom is a Christian, stands to a height of 6 feet 1 inch(1.90 m), and weighs approximately 78 kg.

Tom Ainsley education – Growing up, Tom was obsessed with appearing on the screens and becoming known across the globe, and thus, at 18, he decided to move to London and joined Italia Conti Academy of Performing Arts and graduated with a degree in Arts. He then kickstarted his career, a journey to stardom.

Tom Ainsley career, professional life

Tom Ainsley is a British actor with a couple of movies under his belt.

He took a step into the acting arena immediately after graduating from college and has not looked back to date. He debuted in a West End production of Ibsen’s Ghosts adapted by director Richard Eyre and staged at Trafalgar Studio, city of Westminster, London, in 2013.

This paved way for more acting roles for Tom as it is an equivalent of Broadway in the States as it has much prestige. The play also featured Lesley Manville, Jack Lowden, Will Keen, Charlene McKenna, and Brian McCardie.

In 2015, Tom was cast as Nick Roane in The Royals, the first scripted series of American cable channel E!. He plays a recurrent role in this film adaptation of Michelle Ray’s novel Falling for Hamlet, which portrays the life of the royals in comparison to that of the commons.

Following his outstanding act, Tom bagged the role of Benoit in the French historical fiction drama Canal+ original television series Versailles. In the series, he is the builder of the Palace of Versailles, a residence of Louis the Great, which is a character played by English actor George Paul Blagden.

Recently, Tom Ainsley was featured as Charlie in the spin-off of How I Met Your Mother titled How I Met Your Father, which premiered on Hulu on January 18, 2022.

In the film that mainly focuses on family relationships, Charlie is a British aristocrat who abandons his inheritance to follow his love interest, Valentina (Francia Raisa), to New York after meeting her at London Fashion Week.

Tom stars alongside Hilary Duff as Sophie Tompkins, Christopher Lowell (Jesse Walker), Suraj Sharma (Sid), Tien Tran (Ellen Gilbert), and Kim Cattrall as the future Sophie.

Tom has also made appearances in films; Safe Inside, Hurt, Gallery Girl, Boots on the Ground, and Serpent.

Professionally, Tom Ainsley is represented by United Agents in the UK, Greene & Associates in the US and his manager is Luber Roklin Entertainment.

Tom Ainsley net worth

How does Tom Ainsley make money? He is a full-time actor and lives on the proceeds of his acting career.

Is Tom Ainsley rich? What is Tom Ainsley net worth? Well, Tom has established himself in the entertainment industry and has a promising career. He is moneyed, and his net worth stands at $1 million.

Tom Ainsley girlfriend, children, wife, marriage

Tom Ainsley is currently single after failing to disclose his relationship to his fans and the media.

However, Tom Ainsley’s girlfriend was Lucy Kate Brooks. He had wished her a Happy Valentine’s Day in 2011, but he never confirmed the relationship in public.

Later in the year, things took a hairpin curve when Tom revealed that he had parted ways with his girlfriend and had decided to become gay.

This statement left many people taken aback, but he has never revisited the issue since then.

The posts have been deleted from her social accounts.

This leaves all of us questioning his sexual orientation. Tom Ainsley is gay, or perhaps just straight, none knows.

Tom Ainsley has no children.

