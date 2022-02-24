Algee Smith: Biography Full Name: Algee Smith Nationality: American Place of Birth: Saginaw, Michigan, United States Parents: Algee Smith III (father), Tanesha Eley (mother) Date of Birth: November 7, 1994 Ethnicity: Afro-American Zodiac Sign: Scorpio Religion: Christianity Height: 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m) Occupation: Actor, singer

Algee Smith parents, biography, early life, and education

Algee Smith was born on November 7, 1994, in Saginaw, Michigan, United States. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

He is an American national of the Afro-American line of heritage born to mother Tanesha Eley and father Algee Smith III.

His father was a musician, while his mother worked as a fashion designer.

However, at the age of 4, his parents divorced, and her mother got married to John Eley, with whom they have four children who are younger half-siblings to Algee Smith. These are; Jonathan Eley (stepbrother) and step-sisters Soteria Nisreen Eley, Gabriella Eley, and Mei’asia Smith.

Algee was brought up in shared custody with his step-siblings, maintaining a close and mutual relationship with her mother and step-father, who raised him.

Algee Smith rarely communicates with his father, Algee Smith III, who has since retired from music to focus on his barber job in Truality Studio-Palace of Dezigns.

He attended Early Head Start and Kempton Elementary School for his junior studies before they relocated to Atlanta, where he was homeschooled for high school education.

After completing his studies at 20, he moved to Los Angeles to track his career path.

Algee Smith is a Christian, 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m) tall, and weighs approximately 65 kg.

Algee Smith career, professional life

Algee Smith is an American actor and a singer.

As they say, ‘like father like son,’ Algee inherited rapping and singing skills from his father, Algee Smith III, a music virtuoso. He was even conferred his name.

He discovered that he was a gifted singer at the age of 9.

His talent was dearly supported by his step-father, John Eley, also a musician. The two released a song dubbed We Some Ridaz, which was performed to his community in Atlanta.

He started to perform for a wider circle of listeners at the age of 12. Algee joined a church choir that once staged a show in Madison Square Garden (New York).

After moving from Atlanta to Los Angeles, he released several singles and cover songs, which are uploaded on his YouTube channel (Algee Smith).

Some of his songs are Pursuing, All Girls Matter, and Girl, which have amassed over 400,000 views each.

List of Algee Smith Songs

* Moving

* I’m Back

* Cuddle Babe

* My Kind of Beautiful

* Stressed Out

* Pursuing

* All Girls Matter

* Westside

* Girl

Algee Smith acting career

Algee Smith is also a gifted, multi-talented actor. He has been able to play films and sing as well.

He started his acting career in 2012 when he auditioned successfully for Nickelodeon’s teen sitcom How To Rock. He played Spencer only for one episode before moving to the American drama series Army Wives as Sam for one episode once again.

In 2013, he bagged the role of Marcus Simms in the science fiction adventure film Earth to Echo, which was directed by Dave Green, produced and distributed by Relativity Media in 2014.

He became screen sweetheart to many, and soon, casting directors started approaching him for several acts.

He appeared in many movies and films such as Let It Shine, Complications, The Infamous, Here We Go Again, among others.

His major break came in 2017 when he starred as Larry Reed in the period crime drama film Detroit, written by Mike Boal based on the Algiers Motel incident during Detroit’s 1967 12th Street Riot. It premiered at Fox Theatre on July 26, 2017.

Following his incomparable act in the film, Algee Smith was nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture at the 2018 NAACP Image Awards.

In 2021, Algee was part of the cast in the crime drama film Judas and the Black Messiah and the post-apocalyptic thriller film Mother/Android as Sam.

He is now working on the highly acclaimed Sam Levinson’s teen drama series Euphoria which has been airing on HBO since 2019. He is the main cast as Chris McKay alongside Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, and Jacob Elordi.

List of Algee Smith movies, films

* 2014 – Earth to Echo as Marcus Simms

* 2017 – Detroit as Larry Reed

* 2018 – The Hate U Give as Khalil Harris

* 2021 – Judas and the Black Messiah as Jake Winters

* 2021 – Mother/Android as Sam

List of Algee Smith series

* 2012 – How To Rock as Spencer

* 2012 – Army Wives as Sam

* 2012 – Let It Shine as Da Boss

* 2015 – Complications as Theo

* 2016 – The Infamous as Dante

* 2016 – Here We Go Again as Warren

* 2016 – Saints & Sinners as E.J.

* 2017 – The New Edition Story as Randolph Tresvant

* 2018 – Electric Dreams as Kaveh

* 2018 – The Bobby Brown Story as Ralph Tresvant

* 2019–2022 – Euphoria as Chris McKay

Algee Smith net worth

Algee Smith is undoubtedly one of the fast-rising successful actors.

He is also a musician with hit songs that are doing well on digital platforms.

Algee Smith net worth is $3.5 million, sourced from both his acting and music career.

Algee Smith girlfriend, wife, children

Algee Smith is currently in a relationship with American actress Dalia Kaissi known for Followers (2017), All-Star Weekend, and The Illegal (2019).

They reportedly started dating late in 2021. However, none of them has confirmed if they are actually in a romantic engagement.

Neither Algee nor Dalia has posted their photos on their social profiles.

Algee Smith is unmarried and has no children.

He lives in Los Angeles, California.

