Hillside Endarasha Academy to Transition to Mixed Day School After Fire Tragedy

In the wake of a heartbreaking tragedy, Hillside Endarasha Academy in Kieni, Nyeri County, has made the significant decision to reopen in January 2025 as a mixed day school.

This change will exclusively serve junior and primary school students, marking the end of its longstanding boarding program. The shift comes months after a devastating fire on September 5, which tragically claimed the lives of 21 boys and raised serious safety concerns.

During court proceedings before Justice Kizito Magare, Ms. Mumbi Kiarie, representing the County Director of Education, confirmed that the school had applied to transition to a mixed day model while implementing mandated safety measures.

The school will now operate without boarding facilities, reopening as a mixed day junior and primary school starting next term.

The decision followed growing pressure from parents, advocacy groups, and the local community.

Many stakeholders, including the Kenya Human Rights Commission and the Elimu Bora Working Group, argued that resuming boarding operations would be premature without resolving safety concerns.

Robert Kimunya, the legal counsel for the school’s Board of Management, shared that proprietors David Kinyua and Mary Wanjeri decided to permanently eliminate boarding facilities. Kimunya stated, “My clients have opted to keep the school as a mixed day facility.

They have already made an application to the County Education Board to continue operations as a mixed-day primary school.”

Petitioners, represented by Chimei and Malenya Company Advocates, emphasized that reopening boarding facilities without addressing unresolved safety concerns could put students at further risk. They have also stressed that prioritizing student welfare through thorough safety reviews is essential.

Beyond addressing physical safety, advocates highlighted the need for robust counselling and psychosocial support for students and affected families.

In court, the petitioners indicated a willingness to reconsider their demands if the school committed to substantial mental health initiatives for its learners.

Ms. Kiarie assured the court that counselling had been arranged in collaboration with the Nyeri County Government and the Kenya Red Cross. Sessions took place at Mt. Kenya Hospital in Nyeri Town.

However, Justice Magare emphasized the importance of onsite counselling, suggesting that a familiar school environment would better promote recovery.

The court further mandated that the school document and regularly report proof of its psychosocial support efforts.

As part of the court’s direction, Hillside Endarasha Academy must submit documentation verifying its licensing as a non-boarding school. The overall progress in improving safety measures and supporting mental health will be reviewed on February 4, 2025.

The September disaster has ignited national conversations about disaster preparedness in schools. Many are calling for comprehensive safety audits and stricter protocols to prevent similar tragedies.

While the loss at Hillside Endarasha Academy cannot be undone, this transition represents a new beginning—one focused on creating a safer and more supportive environment for its students and the local community.