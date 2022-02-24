Ivan Shaw: Biography Full Name: Ivan Shaw Nationality: American Place of Birth: Taipei, Taiwan Ethnicity: Asian Date of Birth: November 14 Parents: N/A Zodiac Sign: Scorpio Sexual Orientation: Straight Height: 6 feet (1.83 m) Occupation: Actor, scriptwriter, producer

Ivan Shaw biography, parents, wiki, early life, and education

Ivan Shaw was born in Taipei, Taiwan, on November 14, in a year yet to be disclosed. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

He holds American nationality but is of Asian descent born to Asian parents who relocated to Upland, California, United States when he was 4. He was raised alongside his brother, Eugene.

Details of their parents are not yet available in the public domain.

Ivan professes Christianity and while he was growing up, he attended church service at Upland Chinese Presbyterian Church.

Regarding his education, he was enrolled at Upland High School after which he graduated and joined the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) where he majored in Math, Economics, and Computer Science.

Ivan is 6 feet (1.83 m) tall and weighs approximately 70 kg.

Ivan is a judo enthusiast and has a blue belt. Further, he loves horse riding during free time and walking around with his dog named Bonny.

Ivan Shaw career, professional career

Ivan Shaw is an American actor who started his career in 2002 when he was still in school. He landed a role as a Band Member in the American daytime television soap opera General Hospital which was created by Frank and Doris Hursley and distributed by Disney–ABC Domestic Television.

It is listed in Guinness World Records as the longest-running American soap opera in production and the second in American history after radio and TV soap opera Guiding Light.

In the same year, Ivan also played a guest role of Attendant in Spelling TV’s Charmed and The Mind of the Married Man by Home Box Office (HBO).

On April 23, 2003, he was appointed judge for a model and talent search at Waldorf Astoria.

He then embarked on filmography and has a couple of films on his name. He has made both recurrent and main roles in the following movies; All My Children (2003), The Division (2004), The Closer (2006), The Young and the Restless (2008), Mission Chinese (2008), Nocturne (2020), among others.

In 2022, Ivan Shaw has appeared on eight episodes of the series That Dirty Black Bag. Also, he plays a recurring role as Marco De La Rosa in Fox’s drama series The Cleaning Lady, which was premiered on January 3. In the series, he is the husband of the main cast Thony De La Rosa (Elodie Yung) and Fiona De La Rosa’s (Martha Millan) brother.

The series is produced by Miranda Kwok based on the Argentinian television series La Chica Que Limpia.

As a producer, Ivan offered an hand in the production of film The Time Being starring Frank Langella, Wes Bentley and directed by Nenad Cicin-Sain. He is a gifted writer and penned the script of the short film The Tip with Kelvin Yu, and directed by Tyler Brooks.

Ivan Shaw net worth

Ivan Show is a celebrity in the showbiz scene. Hollywood knows him.

He has registered several successes in his career as an actor and has made money by featuring in many films and series.

Ivan Shaw net worth is $500,000. His primary source of income is acting.

Ivan Shaw wife, girlfriend, children

Ivan Shaw is not single.

Latterly, Ivan Shaw has been flaunting his cute Norwegian girlfriend using the name ‘svedkabuttercup‘ on Instagram.

It is not clear how the two met, but they have been together since 2016. They usually quality time together, as depicted in their photos.

They are yet to officialize their union. Also, they have no children together.

Ivan Shaw contacts

Instagram – Shwaski

