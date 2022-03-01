Indya Moore: Biography Full Name: Indya Adrianna Moore Nationality: American Place of Birth: The Bronx, New York, USA Parents: Gloria Feliciano (mother) Date of Birth: January 17, 1995 Ethnicity: Multiracial Zodiac Sign: Capricorn Religion: Christianity Height: 5 feet 8 inches (1.73 m) Occupation: Actress, writer, director, model, social activist

Indya Moore parents, biography, wiki, early life, and education

Indya Moore full name is Indya Adrianna Moore, born on January 17, in The Bronx, New York, United States.

Indya is the child of Puerto Rican mother Gloria Feliciano and a Catholic father from the Dominican Republic, thus a multiracial.

Indya was born transgender, denoting a sense of personal identity and gender that does not correspond with their birth sex. Indya uses pronouns they/them.

Indya has one sibling, a brother.

They (Indya) were assigned male at birth, but as they grew up, female characteristics became dominant but still retained male traits, which undermined the full development of organs such as breasts. These made it difficult for people to distinguish their gender orientation.

“I wasn’t performing gender in the ways that the people around me expected me to. That’s when I started to question myself and what I looked like in the eyes of other people.” Indya recounts.

Their parents found it hard to contain social pressures from the community, and Indya felt discontented with their care. Also, they faced bullying in school and were forced to quit.

Indya left home at 14 and went to foster care homes where they got a mother who took care of them. The foster mother was providing special hormones for them to aid in transitioning but cut the supply when they were 16. This made Indya work as a sex worker to get the hormones.

“I lied about being an adult so that I could be a sex worker,’ they say.

“No kid should be a sex worker. No kid should be sex trafficked.” They added.

Living under foster care was not easy as they kept relocating from one place to another. Ultimately living in all five boroughs of New York City.

Indya Moore career, professional life

Indya Moore is an American Actress, writer, director, model, and social activist.

At only 15, Indya overcame the shortcomings of their gender and became a model working for French luxury Christian Dior SE (Dior) and Italian high-end fashion house Gucci by Guccio Gucci.

They continued with modeling, but after a while, Indya started getting reproves based on their transgender, and that is when they threw a hat to the acting arena and auditioned for the musical drama series The Get Down by Baz Luhrmann and Stephen Adly Guirgis for Netflix.

During its post-production, Indya met renowned choreographer Jose Gutierez Xtravaganza, who introduced them to major acting by encouraging them to cast in the fantasy drama series Saturday Church by Damon Cardasis. They starred as Dijon.

They embarked on modeling in 2017 and participated in the New York Fashion Week, which was photographed by Vogue España. Later in the year, they took part in a live performance by musicians Katy Perry and Migos at the Saturday Night Live show.

Indya Moore earned significant global recognition when they cast Angel Evangelista, a transgender sex worker, in the subculture drama series Pose starring Evan Peters, Kate Mara, James Van Der Beek, and Mj Rodriguez.

In 2018, Indya was signed by the international modeling agency IMG Models and appeared as the first transgender model on lifestyle magazine Elle.

Latterly, Indya is to play Karshon in an upcoming American superhero film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, set to be released on December 16, 2022. It also stars Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, and Patrick Wilson.

Indya is a producer of the film Magic Hour. They were named 100 most influential people in the world in 2019. They are also the owner of Beetlefruit Media, a social activism company advocating for the rights of queer, transgender, and LGBTQIA+ communities.

List of Indya Moore movies, TV series

* 2017 – Saturday Church as Dijon

* 2017 – Spot as Businesswoman

* 2018–21 – Pose as Angel Evangelista

* 2019 – Queen & Slim as Goddess

* 2019 – Steven Universe Future as Shep (voice)

* 2020 – The One as Dr. Watkins

* 2020 – Magic Hour as Bella

* 2020 – A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting as Peggy Drood

* 2021 – Escape Room: Tournament of Champions as Brianna Collier

* 2022 – Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom as Karshon

Indya Moore net worth

They are iconic on both the screens and the fashion runway.

Indya Moore has two revenue streams, both acting, and modeling.

Indya Moore net worth is $3.5 million.

Indya Moore boyfriend, marriage, children

Indya Moore is single. They have not announced any romantic relationship.

She weighed in on her romantic life in 2018, saying that they prefer to lead a single life since they are poly.

“So I realized I am poly,” they said.

Poly is a general term. It is unclear whether they meant polyamorous, meaning that they may take more than one partner, or polysexual, which is an attraction to multiple but not all genders.

Indya Moore children – They have no children. Further, they have never been linked to a man as a husband or boyfriend.

Indya Moore contacts, social media

Facebook – Indya Adrianna Moore

Instagram – Indyamoore

