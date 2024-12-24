KNUT Demands Urgent Reforms to Teachers’ Career Progression Guidelines

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) is pushing for immediate reforms to the Teachers’ Career Progression Guidelines (CPG), urging the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to address the issue without delay.

Teachers across Kenya have expressed concerns that the current system has hindered their career growth and stifled promotion opportunities.

Bro Nelson Ilamoka, the KNUT chairperson for Kakamega East Sub-county, has been outspoken about the challenges. During a KNUT delegates’ conference in Mombasa, he described the CPG as a major obstacle, keeping numerous educators stuck in the same job groups for years.

He emphasized that this stagnation demoralizes teachers and violates fair labor practices.

“It’s unacceptable for teachers to remain in the same job group for over three years,” Ilamoka said during a funeral for a colleague in Shinyalu Constituency, Kakamega County.

He urged the TSC and the government to prioritize reforms, especially for entry-level educators in P1 and P2 job groups, who currently have few, if any, paths to advancement.

The Career Progression Guidelines were initially introduced to streamline promotion processes and provide clarity for professional growth. However, the system has fallen short of expectations.

Teachers assert that the guidelines disproportionately emphasize academic qualifications and interview performance, undervaluing years of experience and dedicated service.

Statistics from the TSC reveal a significant problem. Thousands of teachers have been stuck in the same job group for extended periods—some for nearly a decade.

This has led many veteran educators to feel undervalued and demotivated under a framework that appears to diminish their contributions.

Many teachers believe experience is not adequately acknowledged.

The system heavily favors academic credentials over practical service.

Promotions are perceived as unattainable for certain cadre groups.

KNUT has called for a revamped model that ensures all teachers are treated equitably, regardless of their entry-point status. According to the union, a fairer system for career advancement must become a top priority.

In addition to calling for reforms, Ilamoka took the opportunity to address parents, highlighting the upcoming school term set to begin on January 6, 2025. He urged families to plan ahead during the holiday season to ensure financial and material readiness for the reopening of schools.

“Enjoy the festive season, of course, but don’t lose sight of January,” he said. “Ensuring your children are ready for school will help them transition smoothly and avoid unnecessary stress.”

This reminder comes as schools across Kenya prepare for an on-time reopening, offering stability in an otherwise uncertain landscape.

The demands for CPG reforms reflect a larger conversation within the teaching profession—one centered on fairness, recognition, and motivation. Educators and union leaders will be closely monitoring the TSC’s response to these calls for change.

Will TSC overhaul the CPG to address the concerns of stagnation and fairness? Can a new framework rejuvenate morale among Kenya’s teachers?

The teaching community awaits a decisive action. It remains to be seen whether the TSC will step up to ensure career progression feels less like an uphill battle and more like a deserved acknowledgment of teachers’ contributions to shaping Kenya’s future.