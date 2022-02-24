Francia Raisa: Biography Full Name: Francia Raisa Almendárez Nationality: American Place of Birth: Los Angeles, California, USA Parents: Virginia Almendárez (mother), Renán Almendárez Coello (father) Date of Birth: July 26, 1988 Marital Status: Unmarried Zodiac Sign: Leo Spouse: N/A Height: 5 feet 4 inches (1.63 m) Occupation: Actress

Francia Raisa wiki, biography, parents, early life, and education

Francia Raisa’s full name is Francia Raisa Almendárez. She was born on July 26, 1988, in Los Angeles, California, United States. Her star sign is Leo.

She is an American of mixed ethnicity as she was born of a Mexican mother, Virginia Almendárez, a housewife, and her father is Renán Almendárez Coello, alias El Cucuy De La Mañana from the Honduran line of heritage. Her father, a radio mogul and an author worked as a presenter in KLYY Jose 97.5 FM and wrote an autobiographical book titled El Cucuy de la Mañana: My Life in Radio’s Fast Lane.

Raisa was raised alongside two sisters, Irlanda Almendarez and Italia Almendárez. She is the eldest in her family.

She was enrolled in Bishop Alemany High School, accredited by the Western Association of Schools, in Mission Hills, California, for her high school studies. She was a cheerleader during his schooling years.

She had a rough time in school as many people wanted to associate with her because her father was a famous radio personality.

“It was hard at school because growing up, some people wanted to be friends with me just because they wanted to get to my dad and say that they had met him and had gone to our house. I didn’t understand it at the time, but the older I got and the more aware of it I became, it started becoming hard.” She said in one of her past interviews.

Francia Raisa’s religion is Roman Catholic, weighs approximately 55 kg, and is 5 feet 4 inches (1.63 m) tall.

Francia Raisa career, professional life

Francia Raisa is a prosperous American actress with successes in the movie industry.

She began her career as a cheerleader or a dancer during his high school years. She featured in many print adverts before completing her education and focusing on her acting career.

Her first acting gig came in 2005 when she was called upon to guest star as Sawa in the American war drama series Over There created by Steven Bochco and Chris Gerolmo for 20th Century Fox Television. She appeared in the episode “The Prisoner“.

In the following year, she was part of the cast as Leti in the film Bring It On: All or Nothing.

She then rose to stardom and was featured as Isabela Lopez in a film broadcast of Wendelin Van Draanen’s Shredderman book series, Shredderman Rules by Nickelodeon.

Raisa has since been cast in many films and TV shows such as The Cutting Edge: Chasing the Dream, Brenda Hampton’s The Secret Life of the American Teenager, In Plain Sight, The Cutting Edge: Fire and Ice, Randall Fontana’s Bulletface, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, among others.

Her breakthrough was in 2013 when she played the role of Katie in Mandy Kaling’s The Mindy Project, which aired on Fox and Hulu. The film series has grossed billions of dollars in the Box Office.

In 2018, Raisa landed a role in the sitcom series Black-ish by scriptwriter Kenya Barris and went on to play the main role in its spin-off Grown-ish as Ana Torres.

Recently, Raisa played the role of Valentina in the sequel of How I Met Your Mother dubbed How I Met Your Father, which premiered on Hulu on January 18, 2022. The series by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger also stars Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Kim Cattrall.

Raisa has also featured as a video vixen in music videos such as So Big by Iyaz and Man by JoJo.

List of Francia Raisa movies, films

* 2006 – Bring It On: All or Nothing as Leti

* 2009 – Fired Up! as Marly

* 2010 – Bulletface as Maria

* 2013 – Chastity Bites as Katharine

* 2018 – Beyond Paradise as Shahrzad

List of Francia Raisa series, TV shows

* 2005 – Over There as Sawa

* 2007 – Shredderman Rules as Isabel Lopez

* 2008–2013 – The Secret Life of the American Teenager as Adrian Lee

* 2009 – In Plain Sight as Olivia Moreno

* 2010 – The Cutting Edge: Fire and Ice as Alexandra “Alex” Delgado

* 2012 – CSI: Crime Scene Investigation as Erin Vickler

* 2013 – Company Town as Grace

* 2013 – Massholes as Francia Raisa

* 2013 – The Mindy Project as Katie

* 2013 – Christmas Bounty as Tory Bell

* 2013 – A Snow Globe Christmas as Penny

* 2016 – The Wrong Car as Gretchen

* 2016 – Hit the Floor as Rennae

* 2017 – Dear White People as Vanessa

* 2017 – Tiny House of Terror as Sam

* 2017 – Once Upon a Date as Izzy Flores

* 2018 – Black-ish as Ana Torres

* 2018–present – Grown-ish as Ana Torres

* 2018 – Life-Size 2 as Grace Manning

* 2022 – How I Met Your Father as Valentina

Francia Raisa net worth

Francia Raisa is a prosperous actress. With many movies and TV shows under her belt, she is made of money.

Through her primary source of income, acting, Francia Raisa’s net worth stands at $4 million.

Francia Raisa husband, personal life, children

Francia Raisa is good on screens, but relationships turned a cold shoulder on her as it all ended in breakups.

She first dated American choreographer Shane Sparks (2006-2009), rapper Romeo Miller (2010 – 2012), actor Josh Hutcherson (2012), and Hosea Chanchez (2013).

After her last break up in 2013, she decided to stay in the woods until she met Christian Adkins in 2017. All was well until 2019, when trouble rocked their love kingdom, and they decided to part ways.

Who is Francia Raisa dating now? Francia Raisa is currently single and has no children.

Francia Raisa kidney donation, transplant, best friend

Francia Raisa has a big heart.

She helped her best friend, music megastar Selena Gomez, during her battle with chronic autoimmune disease lupus that caused kidney failure.

Raisa donated one of her kidneys during World Kidney Day back in 2017.

Selena Gomez stated that she will forever hail the actress for the life-saving deed.

“Thank you for blessing me. I am forever grateful to you,” she said.

Francia Raisa contacts & verified social media accounts

Facebook – Francia Raisa

Twitter – @franciaraisa

Instagram – Franciaraisa

TikTok – Franciaraisa

Other related biographies:

Dobre Brothers

Tiya Sirca

Milena Rivero

Cameron J. Wright

Paris Berelc

Sam Straley

Kevin Sussman

Dichen Lachman

Zach Cherry

Tom Ryhs

Georgina Campbell

Kristin Kreuk

Malcom Goodwin

Ike Barinholtz

Lori Petty

Harry Richardson

Katie Lowes