Controversy Over Honorary Degrees for Kenyan Politicians Sparks Integrity Debate

Controversy has erupted following the decision of Northwestern Christian University to award ‘honorary degrees’ to Kenyan politicians Oscar Sudi, Didmus Barasa, and John Waluke.

Honorary degrees are typically a form of recognition for significant societal contributions, but this instance has provoked criticism regarding academic integrity, misuse of professional titles, and the university’s credibility.

The ‘Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK)’ has been one of the most vocal critics, especially regarding Oscar Sudi’s honorary degree. The issue arises from Sudi’s certificate referencing the title “engineer,” a designation strictly regulated under Kenyan law.

According to Eng. Shammah Kiteme, president of the IEK, this blatant violation of the Engineers Act of 2011 undermines the credibility of the engineering profession.

Kiteme emphasized, “Becoming an engineer takes years of hard work and adherence to a strict process.” Violating this protocol is not taken lightly, with penalties ranging from fines up to Ksh. 500,000 or jail time.

The IEK has insisted that unauthorized use of this professional title poses a risk to the discipline and integrity of the field.

Responding to criticism, Oscar Sudi defended his honorary doctorate in Leadership Administration and Management, claiming it symbolizes his personal and professional growth.

“I have endured years of public judgment about my education, gone back to school, and received my doctorate degree,” he remarked.

However, Sudi raised eyebrows by comparing his honorary achievement to President William Ruto’s academic standing, arguing they could both be addressed as “doctor.”

Despite his defense, his inability to immediately provide supporting academic certificates has added fuel to the controversy.

It’s worth noting that **honorary degrees are symbolic** and not academic qualifications in the traditional sense. They celebrate exceptional contributions rather than formal educational attainment, and the process for awarding them varies by institution.

This incident has cast a harsh spotlight on Northwestern Christian University itself, with longstanding questions about its legitimacy resurfacing.

Previously flagged by the Commission for University Education (CUE) as one of 13 Christian institutions lacking proper accreditation, uncertainty continues to surround its compliance with national education standards.

The degree ceremony, held in Eldoret City, also featured former Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri as the chief guest.

The inclusion of divisive political figures such as Barasa and Waluke—who received degrees in Leadership, Governance, Public Administration, and Political Science—has only deepened public skepticism.

Honorary degrees have a longstanding tradition in Kenya, often reflecting the recipient’s measurable societal impact.

Prestigious institutions like the University of Nairobi have awarded these honors to renowned figures such as Nobel laureate Wangari Maathai for her work in environmental conservation and former President Mwai Kibaki for his public service contributions.

Examples such as these reinforce the importance of protecting the **integrity of this tradition**, especially when it comes to public and professional perception.

At the core of this controversy lies the misuse of professional titles. Eng. Shammah Kiteme reiterated that the title “engineer” is legally reserved for individuals registered as Graduate Engineers, Professional Engineers, or Consulting Engineers.

Granting this designation to unqualified individuals damages the reputation of a profession built on rigorous training and expertise.

Kiteme warned that Kenya’s engineers will not tolerate such breaches, advocating for stricter enforcement of legal protections around professional titles.

This controversy raises critical questions about the criteria for awarding honorary degrees and safeguarding the credibility of professional titles.

Ultimately, when honorary recognition is treated carelessly, it diminishes not only the title itself but also the institutions and professions associated with it.