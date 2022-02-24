Katherine Borowitz: Biography Full Name: Katherine Borowitz Nationality: American Place of Birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States Parents: Dolores Tabin Borowitz (mother), James Borowitz (father) Date of Birth: July 5, 1954 Marital Status: Married Zodiac Sign: Cancer Spouse: John Turturro Height: 5 feet 7 inches (1.70 m) Occupation: Actress

Katherine Borowitz parents, biography, early life, and education

Katherine Borowitz was born on July 5, 1954, in Chicago, Illinois, United States. Her star sign is Cancer.

Although she holds American citizenship, Katherine is a Jew, born to Jewish parents Dolores (Lorry) Tabin Borowitz (mother), and James Borowitz (father). Her father owned a lamp factory, and her mother, Lorry, was a real estate agent.

Unfortunately, Katherine Borowitz’s mother died on December 18, 2019, due to age-related complications.

Katherine has managed to keep a low profile regarding her two younger sisters, whose names are yet to be known.

Regarding her education, Katherine studied at a local high school around his hometown, then she graduated and joined Yale Drama School, where she studied music and linguistics. She passed well and moved to Harvard University for a Master’s degree.

After completing her education, she taught dyslexic teenagers in Boston before majoring in her acting career.

Katherine Borowitz religion is Judaism, weighs approximately 68 kg, and stands to a height of 5 feet 7 inches (1.70 m).

Katherine Borowitz career, professional life

Katherine Borowitz is an American actress with a long career spanning over four decades.

Katherine began her career when she was still a student at Yale and was involved in many plays and dramatic arts.

She focused on her career after finishing schooling. Her first television debut was in 1982 when she played Rachel in the American comedy-drama film The World According To Garp, which was produced and directed by George Roy Hill based on a novel with the same name by John Irvin. She starred alongside Robin Williams, Mary Beth Hurt, and Glenn Close.

Later in 1984, she landed roles in the drama film Harry & Son by Paul Newman and the crime drama television series Miami Vice by Anthony Yerkovich as Rita Amato, a troubled wife of goon Tony Amato (played by Bruce Willis).

Katherine then made both guest and main roles in the films Seize The Day, Hothouse, Men Of Respect, Just Like In The Movies, Mac, Law and Order, Illuminata, among others.

She played her last film in 2014. She was Ms. Staples in Spike Lee’s horror film Da Sweet Blood of Jesus, produced by 40 Acres and a Mule Filmworks and premiered in the American Black Film Festival on June 22, 2014.

Where is Katherine Borowitz now?

She is an ardent Licensed Master Social Worker (LMSW), providing assistance and counseling to clients and their families who are dealing with social, emotional, and environmental problems.

List of Katherine Borowitz movies, series

* 1982- The World According To Garp

* 1984 – Harry And Son

* 1984 – Miami Vice

* 1986 – Seize The Day

* 1988 – Hothouse

* 1991 – Men Of Respect

* 1992 – Just Like In The Movies

* 1993 – Mac

* 1995 – Law and Order

* 1999 – Illuminata

* 2001 – The Man Who Wasn’t There

* 2005 – Romance and Cigarettes

* 2009 – A serious Man

* 2014 – Da Sweet Blood Of Jesus

Katherine Borowitz net worth

Katherine Borowitz is an actor but now does social work.

She has earned a lot of money from her long career, with her primary source of income being acting and social work.

Katherine Borowitz net worth is $2 million, just a pie compared to her John Turturro (husband) staggering net worth of $30 million.

Katherine Borowitz husband, children, personal life

Katherine Borowitz is married to a renowned American actor John Michael Turturro.

The two met in the early 1980s when they were students at Yale Drama School. Turturro was in his first year, and Katherine was in her third year when he decided to shoot his shot after realizing that she had fallen head over heels with her love.

“It was love at first sight. I saw her and thought she was the most beautiful girl at Yale,” Turturro recalls.

After dating for a while, they tied the knot in 1985, and they are happily married to date with two children, Amedeo Turturro (b. 1990) and Diego Z. Turturro (b. 2000).

John Turturro and Katherine Borowitz live in Park Slope in Brooklyn, New York, since 1988.

Katherine Borowitz contacts, social media

Katherine Borowitz is not in social platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

