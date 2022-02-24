Elodie Yung: Biography Full Name: Élodie Yung Nationality: French Place of Birth: Paris, France Parents: N/A Date of Birth: 22 February, 1981 Marital Status: Married Zodiac Sign: Aquarius Spouse: Jonathan Howard Height: 5 feet 7 inches (1.70 m) Occupation: Actress

Elodie Yung parents, biography, early life, and education

Élodie Yung (Elodie Yung) was born on February 22, 1981, in Paris, France. Her star sign is Aquarius.

She is multiracial, born to a Cambodian father, who relocated and settled permanently in France, and a French mother.

Who are Elodie Yung’s siblings? She was raised in shared custody in Seine-Saint-Denis alongside her sister Joy Pereira and a brother whose details remain unknown to date. Her sister is an artist and loves to draw portraits a lot.

When she was 9, her father took her to a karate school where she attained a black belt and was participating in various during her teen years.

Later, she pursued the Bachelor of Laws (LLB) in the University of Paris with a dream of being a judge but later defected to acting and started attending its classes at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

Elodie Yung is a Christian, weighs approximately 62 kg, and is 5 feet 7 inches (1.70 m) tall.

Elodie Yung career, professional life

Elodie Yung is a French actress of high standing in the filming industry.

She fell in love with filming during her school years. She auditioned and won the role of Jade Perrin in a television show La vie devant nous, which was the most popular teenage drama series in France. She was featured in 30 episodes from 2002 to 2003.

In 2004, she played Tsu, in the action film Les fils du vent, by Yves Marmion and distributed by Manga Entertainment.

She then began attracting many casting directors and landed roles in several films and movies such as Fragile(s), Home Sweet Home, District 13: Ultimatum, Opération Casablanca, Let Her, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Mademoiselle Joubert, among others.

She started to receive big deals in 2013 thanks to her acting prowess. She was Kim Arashikage in the film broadcast of the 1940s comic book G.I. Joe

by Hasbro, which is titled G.I. Joe: Retaliation. She starred alongside Dwayne Johnson, Bruce Willis, Channing Tatum, D. J. Cotrona, Byung-hun Lee, and Adrianne Palicki.

In 2017, she bagged a role as Amelia Roussel in the action film The Hitman’s Bodyguard, which was produced by Mark Gill, John Thompson, and Matt O’Toole for Lionsgate, and stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, and Gary Oldman.

Recently, Elodie Yung has cast as Thony De La Rosa, the main role, in Fox’s crime drama television series The Cleaning Lady, which was premiered on January 3, 2022, and was well-received globally. It was produced by Shadow Dance Pictures, Amore & Vita Productions, Inc, Laughing Monkeys, Fox Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television Studios, and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

Speaking to the media, executive producer Miranda Kwok heaped praise on Elodie, confessing that she is a rare gem with mastery skills that shapes the future scope of the industry.

“Elodie is such a fantastic actor, and we are so fortunate to find her. I mean, we did a huge search. We searched LA, New York, Toronto, Vancouver, the UK, Australia, we did a really broad search, as this is an extremely difficult character to embody. You know, because she has to be this sort of invisible cleaning lady. But at the same time, she’s a doctor, she’s, you know, super smart. She’s resilient, strong, passionate, determined, and so she has to play this amazing range.” She said.

List of Elodie Yung movies, films

* 2004 – Les fils du vent as Tsu

* 2007 – Fragile(s) as Isa

* 2008 – Home Sweet Home as Marie-Jo

* 2009 – District 13: Ultimatum as Tao

* 2010 – Opération Casablanca as Isako

* 2010 – Let Her as The woman

* 2011 – The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo as Miriam Wu

* 2013 – G.I. Joe: Retaliation as Kim Arashikage / Jinx

* 2014 – Still as Christina

* 2015 – Narcopolis as Eva Gray

* 2016 – Gods of Egypt as Hathor

* 2017 – The Hitman’s Bodyguard as Amelia Roussel

* 2020 – Secret Society of Second-Born Royals as Queen Catherine

List of Elodie Yung series, TV shows

* 2002–2003 – La vie devant nous as Jade Perrin

* 2005–2007 – Mademoiselle Joubert as Fanny Ledoin

* 2006–2010 – Les Bleus as Laura Maurier

* 2007 – Sécurité intérieure as Joséphine

* 2009 – Little Wenzhou as Su

* 2016 – Of Kings and Prophets as Rizpah

* 2016 – Daredevil as Elektra Natchios

* 2017 – The Defenders

* 2021 – Love, Death & Robots as Alice (voice)

* 2022 – The Cleaning Lady as Thony De La Rosa

Elodie Yung net worth

With a couple of movies and TV shows such as The Hitman’s Bodyguard hitting over $170 million in the Box Office, G.I. Joe: Retaliation ($375M+), and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo grossing over $290 million, Elodie Yung is stinky rich, rolling in money.

Elodie Yung net worth is $3 million, all sourced from her acting career.

Elodie Yung dating history, husband, children

Elodie Yung is ‘married’ to fellow actor Jonathan Howard.

Although they haven’t solemnized their union in a church or attorney’s office, a word on the street says that plans of a secret wedding are underway. The location is not disclosed.

The two sweethearts reportedly met as they undertook their acting work around 2016 and decided to get hitched up together in a romantic entanglement that has been blessed with one daughter christened Minavann Yung Howard, born August 2, 2018.

Elodie Yung contacts

Twitter – @ElodieYung

Instagram – e.l.o.d.i.e.y.u.n.g

