Tiya Sircar: Biography Full Name: Tiya Sircar Nationality: American Place of Birth: Arlington, Texas, United States Ethnicity: Indian Date of Birth: May 16, 1982 Marital Status: Unmarried Zodiac Sign: Taurus Spouse: N/A Height: 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m) Occupation: Actress

Tiya Sircar early life, biography, wiki, and education

Tiya Sircar was born on May 16, 1982, in Arlington, Texas, United States. Her horoscope is Taurus.

She is the daughter of Arpana Majumdar and Sumit Sircar, who are college professors from Kolkata, West Bengal, India. Tiya is of Indian ethnicity.

Tiya Sircar’s eldest sister is Priya Sircar.

Tiya attended a local private high school in Tarrant County, Texas, and later joined the University of Texas at Austin, where she graduated with degrees in Business Administration and Theatre and Dance.

Tiya is of Hindu religion, holds American nationality, weighs around 58 kg, and is 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m) tall.

She is a diglot and can speak Bengali, English and French fluently.

Tiya Sircar career, professional life

Tiya Sircar is a famed American actress with many movies under her belt.

However, she began her career as a dancer with skills in Indian, ballet, jazz, lyrical and modern dances. She took dancing classes at the age of 3, and she has been successful owing to her parents’ support for art.

While in the university, Tiya worked as a tour guide and would travel frequently with tourists to destinations like Rome, Italy.

She was spotted by the BLVD talent agency during her final year at the university. This was her first talent agency.

Later after graduating, she was employed by the American computer developing company Dell where she worked for a few months before relocating to Los Angeles to pursue her acting career.

Tiya’s first television debut was in 2005. She landed a role of an Indian Dancer in the short film Heavenly Beauties, which was directed, written, and played the part of Cleopatra by Deborah Abbott. She was cast alongside Camille Chen, Elizabeth Tran, Sharina Vo, and Kelli Cooke.

In 2007, she was featured as Lisa in the vampire film The Insatiable, a medical drama series House as Student #1, teen sitcom Hannah Montana as Natasha, and paranormal romance TV series Moonlight as Doctor #2 for the episode: ‘Doctor Feelgood‘.

Tiya is in an advantageous position in the acting world due to her abilities to play both as an Indian and white cast. She has appeared in many movies and TV series such as Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Greek, Numb3rs, Privileged, Witches of East End, and Christmas Lost and Found.

She has also loaned her voice in the comedy film Walking with Dinosaurs, Phineas and Ferb, science fiction Star Wars Rebels, computer-animated series Spirit Riding Free by DreamWorks Animation, and 2D animated series Star Wars Forces of Destiny.

In 2021, Tiya starred alongside Lori Petty, Himesh Patel, MacKenzie Davies, and Prince Amponsah in the post-apocalyptic miniseries Station Eleven.

Tiya is Jennifer #1 in the murder mystery comedy series The Afterparty by Christopher Miller that premiered on Apple TV+ on January 28, 2022.

List of Tiya Sircar movies

* 2005 – Heavenly Beauties as Indian Dancer

* 2007 – The Insatiable as Lisa

* 2008 – The Rock Paper Scissors Show as Cecily

* 2008 – Wings of Fear as Amy

* 2009 – Hotel for Dogs as Marianne

* 2009 – 17 Again as Samantha

* 2009 – Just Peck as Becca

* 2012 – Breaking the Girls as Piper Sperling

* 2013 – The Lost Medallion: The Adventures of Billy Stone as Mohea

* 2013 – The Internship as Neha Patel

* 2013 – Walking with Dinosaurs as Juniper (voice)

* 2015 – Miss India America as Lily Prasad

* 2018 – Christmas Lost and Found as Whitney Kennison

* 2019 – Good Sam as Kate Bradley

* 2019 – Christmas 9 TO 5 as Jennifer Clarke

* 2020 – Christmas on Wheels as Ashley

List of Tiya Sircar series, TV shows

* 2007 – Acceptable.TV as Running Bear

* 2007 – House as Student #1

* 2007 – Hannah Montana as Natasha

* 2007 – Moonlight as Doctor #2

* 2008 – Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles as Zoey

* 2008 – Greek as Emma

* 2008 – Numb3rs as Shaza Rafiq

* 2008 – Privileged as Precious

* 2008–2009 – The Suite Life on Deck as Padma

* 2009 – Phineas and Ferb as Mishti (voice)

* 2010 – Make It or Break It as Morgan Webster

* 2010 – Better with You as Reena

* 2010 – The Vampire Diaries as Aimee Bradley

* 2011 – Georgetown as Harper Hawley

* 2011 – NCIS as Lauren Donnelly

* 2012 – Touch as Veronique / Nandu

* 2013 – Emily Owens, M.D. as Chloe

* 2013 – Betas as Divya

* 2013 – Witches of East End as Amy Matthews

* 2014 – The Crazy Ones as Allie

* 2014 – How I Met Your Dad as Juliet

* 2014–2018 – Star Wars Rebels as Sabine Wren (voice)

* 2016 – Hell’s Kitchen as Herself

* 2016–2020 – The Good Place as “The Real Eleanor”/Vicky Sengupta

* 2017 – Master of None as Priya

* 2017 – The Mindy Project as Claire

* 2017–2018 – Star Wars Forces of Destiny as Sabine Wren (voice)

* 2017–2020 – Spirit Riding Free as Miss Flores (voice)

* 2018 – Alex, Inc. as Arunima ‘Rooni’ Schuman

* 2018 – Supergirl as Fiona Byrne

* 2019 – Young Justice: Outsiders as Dolphin

* 2020 – The Fugitive as Pritti

* 2021 – The Simpsons as Erin

* 2021 – Guilty Party as Fiona

* 2021 – Station Eleven as Siya Chaudhary

* 2022 – The Afterparty (TV series) as Jennifer #1

Tiya Sircar net worth

Tiya Sircar is a successful actress with movies that have grossed millions of dollars at the box office.

In 2010, casts of the horror film Vampire Diaries were reportedly paid $40,000 per episode. Tiya played Aimee Bradley for 3 episodes. Additionally, she featured in The Mindy Project as Claire in which the cast took home over $100,000 per episode.

Tiya Sircar’s net worth is $2.5 million all from her acting career.

Tiya Sircar dating history, husband, children

Tiya Sircar is a single soul. She has never divulged her dating life to the public, and none knows previous boyfriends or relationship matters.

Neither is she engaged nor has children.

Tiya seems to be focusing on her shining acting career.

However, the word say that Tiya Sircar is dating American actor Dylan O’Brien but she hasn’t confirmed it. They have been spotted several times together while on vacations.

Tiya Sircar awards, nominations

* 2015 – Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival as Best Actress – Narrative Feature for Miss India America (won)

* 2015 – Behind the Voice Actors Awards as Best Female Lead Vocal Performance in a Television Series – Action/Drama for Star Wars Rebels (nominated)

