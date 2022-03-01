Minoo Rahbar: Biography Full Name: Minoo Rahbar Nationality: American Place of Birth: Iran Parents: N/A Date of Birth: August 14 Marital Status: Married Occupation: Animal activist Spouse: Jackson Galaxy

Minoo Rahbar biography, wiki, early life, and education

Minoo Rahbar was born on August 14. She is yet to disclose her birth year. Her zodiac sign is Leo.

She was born in rural Iran but grew up in the capital of Tehran before her family relocated to the United States when she was 10 to escape the effects of the Iranian war that had broken out in the country.

Rahbar is yet to disclose the name of her parents and siblings. Her only known kin is cousin Mitra Rahbar, an author and spiritual teacher.

While in the US, she attended Grant School in Van Nuys, Los Angeles then proceeded to pursue Anthropology at the University of California, Berkely.

Minoo Rahbar weighs around 58 kg and is 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m) tall.

She can read and write Arabic and English. Also, she is a fluent Spanish orator.

Minoo Rahbar career, professional life

After graduating with a degree in Anthropology, Minoo Rahbar ventured into care for animals, especially pets. She is a renowned American animal activist and a rescuer.

She started by rescuing homeless cats, which were in bad health, and would treat them until they were well before taking them to families that were willing to adopt them.

Rahbar then moved to Mexico shortly at the outset of her career and worked in an animal orphanage.

Her role as an amazing philanthropist has seen her win the Kitten’s Rescue Award Advocacy at the 4th Annual Furball event in West Hollywood’s House of Blues in Los Angeles.

Minoo Rahbar has made short screen appearances in kid shows such as Professor Crunch and Raffles, aired in Disney Junior.

Minoo Rahbar net worth

Minoo Rahbar has an interesting career as an activist and a philanthropist taking care of stray animals.

In an awesome career that spans decades, the animal lover has amassed significant wealth, living a top-end life.

Minoo Rahbar net worth is $2 million.

Minoo Rahbar dating history, husband Jackson Galaxy, children

As stated earlier, Rahbar once moved to Mexico for work. After some time, she left Mexico and traveled to Kenya, Africa, where she found love and married an Indian-Gujarati man, the son of Shuklal Himatram Mehta.

However, their marriage was short-lived, and the duo was separated in a divorce. Even after the divorce, Rahbar maintained a close relationship with her ex-husband’s family.

Rahbar then left Kenya for the US, now determined to focus on her career after a failed marriage.

Back in the US, Rahbar focused on animal activism and attended many workshops and events. One day, as she was at Kitten Rescue Gala Award, she met Jackson Galaxy, the star of Animal Planet’s My Cat From Hell.

The two exchanged contacts and planned for a 15 minutes coffee date which ultimately led to their dating.

They might be the perfect match for each other, considering that they are both cat lovers. The couple is also vegetarians.

They tied the knot on June 29, 2014, in a no-kill pet sanctuary in Utah.

The duo with immense love for animals is still together to date. They have no children together.

Currently, Rahbar and Jackson live in Los Angeles and run Jackson Galaxy Solutions, a company that sells cats’ products.

Minoo Rahbar contacts, social media

Unfortunately, Minoo Rahbar is not on any social media platforms and loves to lead a private life.

