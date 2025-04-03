Two Kenyan Officers Seriously Injured as Troops Struggle with Haiti Gang Attacks, Faulty Equipment

Haitian gang violence continues to take a toll on Kenyan police officers deployed under the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission, with two more officers suffering serious injuries in clashes over the past week. Three officers, speaking anonymously to Reuters, confirmed the latest casualties, adding to the mission’s growing list of wounded personnel as attacks become increasingly frequent.

Kenya first sent officers to Haiti in June 2024 as part of the MSS mission, which now consists of around 1,000 security personnel—nearly three-quarters of whom are Kenyan. Tasked with restoring order and making it possible for Haiti to hold elections by February 2026, the mission has struggled with low morale and uncertainty over its expansion as gang violence escalates.

The dangers facing Kenyan officers in Haiti became starkly clear in February when the mission suffered its first fatality. Last week, another officer went missing, and colleagues fear he may already be dead.

The latest injuries occurred during routine patrols in and around Port-au-Prince, a city largely controlled by heavily armed gangs responsible for thousands of deaths since 2021.

MSS spokesperson Jack Ombaka confirmed that both wounded officers had been evacuated to the Dominican Republic for medical treatment. “As in any mission, casualties are sometimes unavoidable,” he stated.

Kenyan officers have expressed growing frustration over inadequate protective gear as attacks intensify. According to three officers on the ground, one of their colleagues was shot in the head after a bullet pierced his helmet, while another was struck in the ear when a bullet penetrated an armored vehicle. In response, personnel grounded 20 armored vehicles this past weekend, refusing to use them after a second instance of their failure to stop bullets.

Concerned about the safety of its forces, an MSS delegation plans to travel to Washington this week to raise the issue with U.S. officials, according to two senior MSS officers. The United States has provided most of the funding and equipment for the mission, but securing additional contributions from other countries has been a challenge.

While Kenya’s government has framed its intervention in Haiti as a humanitarian effort, analysts suggest the move is also aimed at boosting Kenya’s international standing and strengthening diplomatic ties with the United States.

When asked about concerns over equipment quality, Ombaka maintained that “MSS continues to receive increased logistical support from partners and stakeholders, with assurances that all equipment meets international standards.”

The U.S. State Department has yet to respond to requests for comment on the matter.