Cameron J. Wright: Biography Full Name: Cameron J. Wright Nationality: American Place of Birth: Upland, California, USA Parents: Salesha Alaniz (mother) Date of Birth: August 30, 2005 Marital Status: Unmarried Zodiac Sign: Virgo Girlfriend: N/A Height: 5 feet 1 inch(1.55 m) Occupation: Actor, musician

Cameron J. Wright biography, early life, and education

Cameron J. Wright was born on August 30, 2005, in Upland, California, United States. He is an American but of Afro-American ethnicity.

He is the firstborn of Salesha Alaniz (mother) and a father whose details are not unmasked. He is the firstborn and has a younger sister whose age difference is around four years.

Cameron still lives with his loving parents. On Father’s Day and Mother’s Day 2021, Cameron penned heartfelt messages to his parents for supporting him throughout his life.

“Happy Father’s Day, dad. Thank you for everything you’ve done for me. You mean so much to me, and I’m super grateful to have you in my life. I love you.” Read a message to his Dad.

“Happy Mother’s Day to the most amazing mom in the world. I love you so much and don’t know where I’d be without you. Thank you for everything, I’m so grateful to have you.” A message to his mother read.

Details of his education are not yet available in the public domain.

Cameron is a Christian, weighs 55 kg, and is 5 feet 1 inch (1.55 m) tall.

Cameron J. Wright career, professional life

Cameron J. Wright is an American actor and a musician.

He is the new face in the showbiz scene.

He started his career as a musician when he was hardly five years old. Cameron was involved in many voice-overs, poems and loved attending theatres where he learned new things.

His big-screen debut was in 2019 when he was featured in Netflix comedy-drama Family Reunion as Mazzi McKellan alongside Tia Mowry (Sister, Sister), Loretta Devine (Madea’s Big Happy Family), and Richard Roundtree (Shaft).

He has also done Tall Girl, Sofia the First, Game On! A Comedy Crossover Event and documentary show ACA Dreams Being Young Gifted & Black.

As a musician, he was included in a music tour for Motown: The Musical as Barry Gordy, Stevie Wonder, and Michael Jackson. It was a success, and the musical bagged three awards from the eleventh 2016 NAACP Theatre Awards and won four of them.

Recently, he is part of Nick Cannon’s Ncredible Crazy Kids as lead singer and is set to release an album.

Cameron J. Wright net worth

Cameron J. Wright is just at the outset of his promising career.

He makes money as a musician and an actor. One of the projects he was involved in, The Family Reunion, grossed over $63 million in Worldwide Box Office.

Cameron’s net worth is $400,000.

Cameron J. Wright girlfriend, dating life

Cameron J. Wright is single. He is still under the care of his parents and focuses on education.

Details of his past relationships remain unknown, and she has not unveiled a new girlfriend.

Cameron J. Wright likes, hobbies

* His favorite subject in school is math

* He loves pasta

* Least favorite food is pasta

* He likes playing piano and a guitar

Cameron J. Wright contacts

Instagram – thecameronjwright 100K+ fans

Other related biographies:

Paris Berelc

Sam Straley

Kevin Sussman

Dichen Lachman

Zach Cherry

Tom Ryhs

Georgina Campbell

Kristin Kreuk

Malcom Goodwin

Ike Barinholtz

Lori Petty

Harry Richardson

Katie Lowes

Carrie Coon

Ben Ahlers

Dhar Mann

Diana Lasso