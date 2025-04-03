Muturi Fires Back at Ruto Over Cabinet Dismissal, Denies Poor Performance Led to His Sacking

Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi has vehemently denied claims that his removal from office was due to poor performance or absenteeism from Cabinet meetings.

In a press briefing held on Wednesday, Muturi clarified that his dismissal was directly related to his persistent calls for the government to address serious human rights issues, particularly enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings.

Muturi explained that his absence from some Cabinet meetings should not be viewed as neglect or defiance but rather as a result of his efforts to highlight these critical matters.

“Given the reasons behind my absence from Cabinet meetings, it’s clear that raising issues like abductions and extrajudicial killings is a highly sensitive matter for the President,” Muturi said. His outspoken stance on these issues, he believes, led to growing tensions with certain individuals within the President’s circle, who he claims had been pushing for his removal due to his firm stance.

The former CS further revealed that he was invited to the Cabinet meeting on March 11 but chose not to attend deliberately. He stated that there was no indication that the agenda would cover the topics he had long advocated for, such as extrajudicial killings and abductions, which he had consistently brought to the table.

In a bid to prompt action, Muturi had sent a third letter to President Ruto on March 10, urging the President to ensure that the issues were included in future discussions. Despite his repeated attempts, he claims that the President never responded or confirmed receipt of any of his letters.

“This clearly indicates that the matter is not a priority for the President or the Cabinet.”

Muturi’s revelations come after President Ruto, in a televised interview, asserted that the Cabinet had already discussed and resolved the issue of extrajudicial killings and abductions. This statement left Muturi both surprised and dismayed.

“I have regularly received Cabinet dispatches after meetings, and I can confirm that this matter has never been discussed,” he said, expressing his shock that the President would make such a claim. “Like many Kenyans, I was surprised to hear the President assert on live television that the Cabinet had already addressed and resolved it.”

The former CS also criticized President Ruto for misrepresenting the reasons behind his dismissal, noting that the growing criticism of the President’s credibility, especially on social media, reflected public skepticism regarding the accuracy of his statements.

“It is evident that what the President has said regarding my absence from Cabinet meetings is untrue,” Muturi remarked. “This perhaps aligns with the growing perception on social media that Kenyans are questioning the accuracy of his statements.”

Ruto’s Account of Muturi’s Dismissal

Meanwhile, in a roundtable interview with vernacular media stations, President Ruto provided his own version of events surrounding Muturi’s removal.

According to the President, Muturi had admitted to struggling with the Attorney General role due to a lack of recent legal practice.

“Muturi himself informed me that he was overwhelmed by the role of Attorney General because he had not been in active legal practice for a long time,” Ruto explained. “I decided to reassign him to a different Cabinet portfolio due to our long-standing friendship.”

Ruto further stated that Muturi’s absence from Cabinet meetings was a sign of defiance. “I persuaded him to continue working. I reassigned him to another ministry, but he refused to attend Cabinet meetings. Did I fire him, or did he fire himself?” the President asked, suggesting that Muturi’s refusal to attend meetings ultimately led to his dismissal.

In his defense, President Ruto compared Muturi’s situation to that of Rigathi Gachagua, noting that he has always been willing to offer second chances.

“I believe in second chances. Even when many leaders opposed my friend Gachagua, I still gave him a chance. The same applied to JB Muturi—I gave him another opportunity despite his struggles as AG,” Ruto explained.

Despite defending Muturi’s right to a second chance, the President acknowledged that his departure from the Cabinet was inevitable. However, he reassured the public that Muturi would not face financial hardship following his exit from office.

“JB Muturi has a very good pension; he will not suffer or struggle,” Ruto said, suggesting that Muturi’s financial security was guaranteed despite his dismissal.