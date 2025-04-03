Governor Mutahi Kahiga Defends His Presence at Ruto’s Nyeri Visit Amid Political Tensions

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has addressed his attendance at President William Ruto’s visit to Kieni during the President’s one-week Mt. Kenya tour. His presence at the event, which included warmly welcoming Ruto’s entourage and engaging in cordial conversations, took many by surprise.

Kahiga, a vocal critic of the government, is allied with Rigathi Gachagua, the former Deputy President who has been rallying support to challenge President Ruto. This unexpected gesture of hospitality raised eyebrows, particularly since Kahiga has previously distanced himself from Ruto’s administration.

“Tulikuwa tumekumiss kidogo… Tuliona haukuji, tukashindwa kwani kulikuwaje? Hii serikali si ni yetu? Sasa tukae tuangalie wengine wakikula?” Kahiga posed. (We missed you a bit… We saw you didn’t come, and we were left wondering, what happened? Isn’t this government ours? Should we just watch others benefit?)

“Na sababu saa zingine mimi husema kama mbaya mbaya, leo nataka niseme amefanya vizuri kutuletea maendeleo.”(Sometimes, I speak bluntly, but today, I want to acknowledge that the President has done well by bringing development to us)

On Wednesday, Governor Kahiga also took to social media to respond to the public’s reaction. He urged people not to read too much into his actions, stressing that his respect for the presidency should be clear. Kahiga emphasized that political matters should be separated from his role as a leader.

Kahiga’s bold stance extended beyond his Kieni appearance. He declared that despite the criticism from some quarters, he would continue to welcome President Ruto on his upcoming visits to Nyeri Town and Othaya Constituency.

“I have noted the frenzied interest in my attendance at the President’s functions in Kieni. Do not read too much into this photo and others shared all over. The Presidency must be respected,” Kahiga wrote on his Facebook page.

“The Governor of Nyeri received the President of the Republic of Kenya in Nyeri, Kieni Constituency. The Governor of Nyeri will still receive the President of the Republic of Kenya on Saturday in both Nyeri Town and Othaya Constituencies. Ni lazima kutofautishana mambo!” (We must differentiate things!)

On April 1, 2025, during his speech in Kieni Sub-County, Kahiga reiterated that the people of Nyeri must be integrated into the government to benefit from development. He emphasized, “Lazima tukuwe ndani ya serikali na tuletewe maendeleo yetu. Tunataka aje tena na tena na atuletee maendeleo,” which translates to, “We must be in the government for our development. We want him to keep coming and bring us progress.”

This development follows Kahiga’s absence from a crucial strategy meeting at State House on March 25, 2025, where all other Mt. Kenya governors met with Ruto ahead of the regional tour. While other governors attended, Kahiga posted on his social media that he was launching scouting programs in the area. This prompted a reaction from Mathira MP Eric Wamumbi, who expressed disappointment.