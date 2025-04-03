Govt’s SHA Deduction Plan: Small Daily M-Pesa Payments for Struggling Citizens

The government has unveiled a new plan to help Kenyans contribute to the Social Health Authority (SHA) by directly deducting payments from their M-Pesa mobile wallets. This move targets those who miss their required contributions, offering an easier way to keep up with the program.

Moses Kuria, Senior Advisor in the Council of Economic Advisors to the President, made the announcement on Wednesday, April 2. The program, which introduces small daily deductions from mobile money, is aimed at supporting those who struggle with the full Ksh500 monthly contribution.

Kuria confirmed that the deductions will be voluntary, aligning with the “lipa mdogo mdogo” (pay little by little) model, where mobile providers like M-Pesa partner with the government to facilitate the process.

Kuria stressed that the deductions are intended for people who cannot afford the full Ksh500 contribution, not for those who refuse to pay. He explained that this initiative will help individuals who may not know when they will require health services, allowing them to contribute small amounts such as Ksh20 or Ksh30 daily.

“It’s not about people refusing to pay,” he said. “It’s about assisting those who are willing but unable to afford the full amount.”

In addition to the deductions, Kuria announced that Community Health Promoters (CHPs) and boda boda riders who assist others in enrolling for the SHA program will receive a Ksh20 commission for every successful enrollment.

This initiative aims to boost participation and ensure that every Kenyan contributes to the program, ultimately benefiting the nation’s healthcare system.