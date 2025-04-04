Gloria Orwoba Urges President Ruto to Fire Alfred Mutua Over Diaspora Job Scams

Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba has called for the immediate sacking of Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua, accusing him of incompetence and failing to safeguard Kenyans from fraudulent diaspora job schemes.

Speaking during a Senate session on April 2, 2025, Orwoba directly appealed to President William Ruto, urging him to dismiss Mutua over the controversial diaspora jobs program that has seen many Kenyans fall victim to scammers.

Orwoba criticized the Ministry of Labour for allowing fraudulent individuals to exploit vulnerable job seekers under the guise of offering overseas employment opportunities. She voiced her frustration, saying that the minister was not prioritizing the welfare of the Kenyan people.

“I want to call upon the President, my party leader, to fire the Cabinet Secretary of Labour because he knows what is happening and he knows exactly why we are standing here and we are upset. This person is incompetent and his interests have been seen. He is not there for the people of Kenya,” Orwoba stated.

The senator shared her personal experience of participating in a recruitment exercise in collaboration with the National Employment Authority, which she believed was legitimate because it was conducted through official government channels.

“I am standing here because I am affected by the issue of Diaspora Jobs. I took part in a recruitment drive in partnership with the National Employment Authority because they called upon me,” Orwoba explained.

“When the government of Kenya announces a special program, how can someone stand in this house and act as if they are too wise to participate?” she asked.

She strongly rejected suggestions that Kenyans should have been more cautious about government-promoted employment programs, comparing such advice to discouraging citizens from participating in essential government initiatives like universal healthcare.

“Since when does the Kenyan Government, through a ministry or a government office, allow conmen to sit and literally scam young people of this country?” Orwoba asked.

‘Kenyan Youth are Desperate’

She emphasized that many Kenyans, especially the youth, are desperate to seek work abroad, and it is unreasonable to blame them for participating in programs that appeared legitimate.

“People are desperate. They are desperate to go out and seek work. We cannot dismiss their participation by saying, ‘Why did you take part?’ We also have government programs like universal healthcare through SHIF and SHA. How can you start telling Kenyans to be wise and not participate in that?” she pointed out.

Orwoba reiterated her call for Mutua’s dismissal, accusing him of neglecting his duty to protect Kenyan workers and their interests. She stressed that the government should be working for the people and standing up for their well-being.

“The government is supposed to be for the people, and stand for the people, so when a government initiative on labour export is put out, you cannot expect that Kenyans will say, ‘Don’t touch that because there could be a possibility that they are being conned,’” Orwoba argued.

She further condemned the notion of victim-blaming, asserting that Kenyans should not be made to feel responsible for trusting government-endorsed programs.

“That is victim-blaming. You cannot blame the victims who were conned, especially when some of them were scammed through the office of the Ministry of Labour. So, what message are we sending to Kenyans?” she charged.

Concluding her remarks, Orwoba made a passionate plea: “Let him go home. Let him go home.”