Dichen Lachman biography, wiki, parents, early life, and education

Dichen Lachman was born on February 22, 1982, in Nepal’s capital, Kathmandu. She holds Nepalese and Australian nationality.

Her horoscope is Pisces.

She is the daughter of Chris Lachman and Tashi Lachman and has two siblings, a brother and a sister, whose details are not known by the media.

Her mother is a Tibetan with Asian roots, while her father is an Australian of German heredity. Therefore, Dichen is multiracial.

After her birth, they resided in Nepal until she was eight years old when they relocated to Adelaide, Australia. This was around 1990.

While in Australia, Dichen attended West Lakes Primary School and Gilles Street Primary School for elementary education before graduating and enrolling at Norwood Morialta High School in the Eastern suburbs of Adelaide.

Dichen is well educated. After completing high school studies, she joined St Mary’s College and Annesley College before attaining her degree at the University of Adelaide.

Dichen is a Christian, weighs 59 kg, and stands to a height of 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m).

Dichen Lachman career, professional life

Dichen Lachman is a famous actress and a skilled producer.

Dichen started her career in 2005 with the internet service provider Wanadoo in a filmed advertisement that was aired in the United Kingdom.

This paved her way into the screens as she joined casts of the Australian soap opera Neighbours playing Katya Kinski. She was to act as Elle Robinson, but the role was taken by Pippa Black.

She was featured in 106 episodes from 2005 to 2007 then she moved to Los Angeles to explore her budding career.

Before then, she had featured in several short films such as Eastworld as Thug4, Safety in Numbers as the News Reporter, and the romantic comedy film Aquamarine by Elizabeth Allen as Beth Ann.

In 2009, she was involved in the horror film Bled and the American science fiction series Dollhouse by Mutant Enemy Productions for 27 episodes before its cancelation. At this time, rumors started surfacing that she would be part of an upcoming TV show titled Star Wars, but she addressed it saying;

“I am a huge George Lucas fan. I love those movies, and it would be a dream come true—I’d love to do it. It would be incredible.”

Dichen was also featured by lesbian and bisexual culture magazine AfterEllen among the top 100 sexiest women on the screens at that time. Reacting to the post, Dichen said: “What a privilege to be there.”

As a producer, Dichen was involved in the productions of episodes of Hollywood Hitmen.

Dichen then concentrated on filmography and was featured in many films and series such as NCIS: Los Angeles, Hawaii Five-0, Being Human, Don’t Try This at Home, The Glades, The League, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, The Last Ship, Supergirl, The 100, among others.

Due to her work in the post-apocalyptic science fiction drama series The 100, she was nominated for E! Online Best. Ever. TV. Awards and emerged runners-up.

From 2018 to 2021, Dichen made guest appearances as Frankie in 23 episodes of the drama series Animal Kingdom by Jonathan Lisco. The series was a success and made over $8 million on Worldwide Box Office.

Recently, Dichen is part of the cast as Ms. Casey in the upcoming thriller series Severance set to be premiered on Apple TV+ on February 18, 2022.

List of Dichen Lachman series, TV shows

* 2005–2007 – Neighbours as Katya Kinski

* 2007 – Tyrannosaurus Azteca as Ayacoatl

* 2009–2010 – Dollhouse as Sierra / Priya Tsetsang

* 2010 – NCIS: Los Angeles as Allison Pritchett/Allysia

* 2010 – Hawaii Five-0 as Amy Hanamoa

* 2011 – Torchwood: Miracle Day as Lyn Peterfield

* 2011 – The Guild as Herself

* 2012 – Being Human as Suren

* 2012 – Don’t Try This at Home as Jen

* 2012 – The Glades as Chef Lana Kim

* 2012 – Husbands as Pillow Girl #1

* 2012 – The League as Marbella

* 2012–2013 – Last Resort as Tani Tumrenjack

* 2013 – CSI: Crime Scene Investigation as Jessica Lowell

* 2013 – King & Maxwell as Benny

* 2014 – The 100 as Anya

* 2014–2015, 2020 – Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as Jiaying

* 2014–2015 – Shameless as Angela

* 2016 – The Last Ship as Jesse

* 2016–2017 – Supergirl as Veronica Sinclair

* 2018–2020 – Altered Carbon as Reileen Kawahara

* 2018–2021 – Animal Kingdom as Frankie

* 2022 – Severance as Ms. Casey

Dichen Lachman net worth

Dichen Lachman is a megastar and has built her name in the entertainment circles. This makes many brands drool for her partnerships in paid programs and endorsements.

She has amassed significant wealth through acting.

Dichen Lachman is worth a whopping $3 million and reportedly earns close to $363,000 yearly.

Dichen Lachman husband, children, dating history

Dichen Lachman is a married woman. Dichen tied the knot with her sweetheart Maximilian Osinski on January 24, 2015, after dating for three years and six months after their engagement.

Before her marriage, Dichen was dating Australian filmmaker Anton King from 2006 until their break up in 2010.

Dichen and Osinski are blessed with a daughter named Mathilda Osinski (born in May 2015).

The cute family of three now resides in Los Angeles, California.

Dichen Lachman contacts, social media

Twitter – @Dichenlachman

Instagram – dichenlachman

