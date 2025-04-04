Kenyan Woman Arrested at Mumbai Airport for Smuggling Cocaine Worth Ksh300 Million from Nairobi

Indian customs officials have arrested a 43-year-old Kenyan woman, identified as Emily, for attempting to smuggle 1.7 kilograms of cocaine into India.

The illegal narcotics, valued between Ksh225 million and Ksh300 million (Rs 15 to 20 crores), were found in her luggage when she arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Acting on intelligence reports, customs officers detained Emily after inspecting her bag and finding four packets of a powdery substance. A field test confirmed that the substance was cocaine.

Officials stated that the total weight of the seized drugs was 1,789 grams, with an estimated value based on the quality of the cocaine.

Emily had concealed the drugs in her trolley bag after disembarking from her flight, according to sources. She was immediately interrogated and later detained under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for smuggling commercial quantities of illegal substances.

During questioning, Emily admitted that another woman had given her the cocaine in Nairobi. In exchange for delivering the drugs to an associate in Delhi, she was promised Ksh100,000 (INR 66,110).

Customs officials are now reviewing her travel history to check for any prior attempts to smuggle narcotics or other restricted items into India.