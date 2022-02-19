Paris Berelc: Biography Full Name: Paris MaryJo Berelc Nationality: American Place of Birth: Milwaukee, Wisconsin, United States Parents: Maria Berelc, Joseph Berelc Date of Birth: December 29, 1998 Relationship Status: Dating Zodiac Sign: Capricorn Boyfriend: Rhys Athayde Height: 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m) Occupation: Gymnast, actress, model

Paris Berelc biography, wiki, parents, early life, and education

Paris Berelc’s full name is Paris MaryJo Berelc. She was born on December 29, 1998, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin State, USA. She holds American citizenship.

Who are Paris Berelc’s parents? Her father is Joseph Berelc, while her mother is Maria Berelc.

Paris is multiracial because her father has French, Canadian, Slovenian, and German heredity, and her mother is of Filipino descent.

Paris is the eldest sister among three other siblings who are all girls. These are Joelie Berelc, Skye Berelc, and Bless Berelc. They are teenagers and are still focusing on their education. However, Bless aspires to be an actress and has even featured in a couple of films and series such as Stroke (2016), A Better Life (2015), and School of Rock (2016).

Paris studied acting at Acting Studio Chicago.

She is 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m) tall and weighs approximately 55 kg.

Paris Berelc career, professional life

Paris Berelc is an American model, actress, and partly does gymnastics.

She began her career as a model only when she was nine years old and was discovered by the modeling agency Ford Models.

She was featured in several advertisements for American department store Kohl’s, Boston Store, retail chain Sears by Richard Warren Sears, and American big-box department store Kmart Corporation.

Her success in modeling came when she was eleven years old. Paris appeared on the cover of American Girl magazine by Pleasant Company in 2009.

At 12, she started attending acting classes, and after completing her course, her parents took her to Los Angeles to pursue her acting dream.

This was in 2013 when she was 14. She bagged the main role as Skylar Storm in the television series Mighty Med created by Laugh Productions for Disney XD. She was cast alongside Bradley Steven Perry and Devan Leos.

After the series ended its run in 2015, Paris continued to appear in its spinoff program titled Lab Rats: Elite Force in the following year.

In 2018, she was a lead role as Alexa in the Netflix original series Alexa & Katie before landing Phoebe Actor’s role for an episode “The Thundredth” in Nickelodeon comedy series The Thundermans.

Paris made guest appearances as Jessie De La Cruz in the comedy series The Crew in 2021.

List of Paris Berelc movies, films

* 2018 – #SquadGoals as Brittany Gomez

* 2019 – Confessional as June

* 2019 – Tall Girl as Liz

* 2020 – Hubie Halloween as Megan

* 2022 – 1Up as Lee

List of Paris Berelc series, TV shows

* 2013–2015 – Mighty Med as Skylar Storm

* 2014 – Just Kidding as Herself

* 2015 – Invisible Sister as Molly

* 2016 – Lab Rats: Elite Force as Skylar Storm

* 2016 – WTH: Welcome to Howler as Sofia

* 2018–2020 – Alexa & Katie as Alexa

* 2018 – The Thundermans as Phoebe Actor

* 2019 – Sugar Rush as Herself

* 2020 – Group Chat with Jayden & Brent as Herself

* 2021 – The Crew as Jessie De La Cruz

Paris Berelc net worth

Paris Berelc is one of the successful young faces in the entertainment industry.

She makes money through acting and modeling as she has worked as a brand ambassador for multiple corporates.

Paris Berelc has a staggering net worth of $3 million.

Paris Berelc boyfriend, dating history.

Is Paris Berelc single? No! She is in a relationship with a fitness trainer and gymnast, Rhys Athayde, and the two lovebirds have been dating since October 2020. The two met during one of Paris’s training sessions, thanks to their love for gymnastics.

As they celebrated their first anniversary in October 2021, Paris took to Instagram to pen an emotional message for Rhys.

“One down, forever to go. Couldn’t have asked for a better partner. Happy anniversary, honey. I love you.” The message read.

On 2022 Valentine’s day, the duo celebrated together, and Rhys wrote a sweet message to Paris, thanking her for choosing him to be the pillar of her life.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, Paris Berelc!! Thankful for all our memories together and can’t wait to make more!! Love you!!.” Rhys wrote.

However, this was not Paris’s first relationship. She has been engaged in failed relationships with boyfriends Jack Griffo (2017), Peyton Meyer (2017), Jake Short (2016), Eric Unger (2015), and Aramis Knight (2013 – 2015).

Paris Berelc lives in Los Angeles, California.

