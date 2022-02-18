Zach Cherry: Biography Full Name: Zachary Cherry Nationality: American Place of Birth: United States Religion: Christianity Date of Birth: November 1, 1992 Marital Status: Unmarried Zodiac Sign: Scorpio Spouse: N/A Height: 5 feet 9 inches (1.8 m) Occupation: Actor, comedian

Zach Cherry biography, wiki, early life and education

Zach Cherry was born Zachary Cherry on November 1, 1992, in the United States. He holds American citizenship, and his horoscope is Scorpio.

Details of his parents and siblings are yet to be unearthed.

After completing his elementary studies at a middle school in the US, he went to high school before proceeding to the University of California, Berkeley, to study acting.

Zach is a Christian, weighs 95 kg, and is 5 feet 9 inches (1.8 m) tall.

Zach Cherry career, professional life

Zach Cherry is an American actor and a renowned improv comedian, a master of unscripted comedy shows.

Zach commenced his career in 2016 when he starred in the television series Search Party by Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, and Michael Showalter, which later featured on Warnermedia and HBO. He played the role of Duncan in season 1 of the series.

He registered success just at the outset of his career in 2017 when he was part of the cast in the superhero film Spider-Man: Homecoming produced by Columbia Pictures in collaboration with Marvel Studios and distributed by Sony Pictures. He played a Street Vendor in the film that grossed over $878 million worldwide.

He then featured in a couple of films and TV shows such as Unsane, I Feel Bad, Our Cartoon President, Duncanville, Most Dangerous Game, Succession, among others.

In 2021, he was cast as Klev in the superhero film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studio Motion Pictures. It made over $200 million in sales.

Recently, Zach Cherry has been involved in the thriller series Severance by Dan Erickson as Dylan. The series is set to be premiered on Apple TV+ on February 18, 2022.

List of Zach Cherry movies, films

* 2017 – Spider-Man: Homecoming as Street Vendor

* 2018 – Unsane as Denis

* 2021 – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as Klev

List of Zach Cherry series, TV shows

* 2016 – Search Party as Duncan

* 2017–2019 – Crashing as Kevin

* 2017 – You as Ethan Russell

* 2018 – I Feel Bad as Norman

* 2018 – Our Cartoon President

* 2019 – Living with Yourself as Hugh

* 2019 – The Resident

* 2019 – Succession as Brian

* 2020 – Most Dangerous Game as Looger

* 2020–present – Duncanville as Wolf

* 2022 – Severance as Dylan

Zach Cherry net worth

What is the net worth of Zach Cherry? The actor has amassed a lot of wealth through acting, and his estimated worth is $1.5 million.

His wealth appreciates year after year as he continues to focus on his career.

Zach Cherry wife, girlfriend, children

Zach Cherry is very private when it comes matters dating life.

He is reportedly single and busy focusing on his career.

He has no children. He lives alone in Brooklyn, New York.

Zach Cherry contacts, social media

Zach Cherry is not active on Facebook and Instagram.

He only has a verified account on Twitter where he updates fans on his new releases.

“New trailer for #Severance on @appletv !! February 18th!” One of his Tweets reads.

Twitter – @zachcherrygmail

