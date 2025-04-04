Wamunyoros Shocked by Ruto’s Warm Reception in Mount Kenya, Says Sossion

Former nominated Member of Parliament (MP) Wilson Sossion has suggested that the warm reception President William Ruto received in Mount Kenya likely came as a surprise to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on a live TV show on Thursday, April 3, 2025, Sossion attributed the large turnout to Kenyans’ growing support for issue-based politics. He explained that the region’s response reflected a shift toward focusing on policies rather than imagined political rebellions.

“The Wamunyoros are shocked by the turn of events in the mountain because they had put a lot of premiums on an imaginary rebellion. Kenyans, including Mount Kenya, are strongly appealing to the vision of driving politics based on issues,” Sossion said.

“The president has prosecuted the issues very well in every place he has gone to in the country, and he is driving the agenda of his pillars very well,l and they are being delivered effectively.”

Sossion also defended Ruto’s regional tour, highlighting that the president’s efforts to launch completed projects under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) were entirely in line with his responsibilities and national goals.

He noted that housing projects nearing completion in Mount Kenya and other areas were part of Ruto’s developmental agenda.

“Even if there are projects of the CDF, those are projects of the government of Kenya, and it is noble for the president to launch projects that have been completed for use by the public as part of his accountability and mobilizing people towards his developmental targets,” Sossion added.

He concluded by emphasizing that Ruto’s transformative agenda should not be confused with negative politics.

“The transformative agenda of the president should not be confused with negative politics. The president is obviously a politician, elected and operating in a political platform to drive the transformative development agenda of the country and that will go on.”