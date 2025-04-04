Kenyans Aged 18-29 to Receive Ksh50,000 Under New NYOTA Youth Empowerment Program

The government, through the Ministry of Cooperatives, has announced the launch of a new youth fund program designed to empower young Kenyans across the country.

Speaking before the National Assembly Committee on Trade and Cooperatives, the Ministry said the initiative, funded by the World Bank, will provide Ksh50,000 to youths nationwide.

The five-year program, named the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) Project, will be rolled out in every ward, benefiting 70 youths in each of the 47 counties.

Officials from the Micro and Small Enterprise Authority (MSEA) briefed lawmakers on the project’s objectives and anticipated impact. The NYOTA initiative is an expansion of the Kenya Youth Empowerment Program (KYEOP), focusing on improving youth employment, boosting income, and promoting savings among vulnerable young people.

MSEA Project Coordinator Caroline Kioko and Senior Enterprise Development Officer Evans Ballut explained that each youth will receive Ksh50,000 to help start or grow their businesses, with a target of reaching over 100,000 youths across the country.

“Beneficiaries will receive a comprehensive package that includes grants, BDS training, and mentorship. Over 100,000 youths with business ideas will benefit from Ksh50,000 in startup capital to begin or sustain their businesses,” Kioko said.

The Ksh50,000 will be disbursed in two instalments of Ksh25,000 each, targeting youths with Form Four certificates or lower, including school dropouts. The project is open to youths aged 18 to 29 years, and up to 35 years for those with disabilities, across all counties.

Who Can Apply?

To be eligible, applicants must meet the following requirements:

Be a Kenyan citizen;

Be aged 18- 29 years (or 18 -35 years for youth with disabilities, registered with the National Council for Persons with Disability – NCPWD);

Not have gone beyond Form 4 level of education;

Possess a National Identity Card;

Have a SIM card registered in their name and their National ID.

How to Apply

Interested youth can submit their applications through the USSD Code:

Dial *254#, then select the NYOTA Project option and follow the prompts to complete your application.

Youth who require assistance with the application process can visit the County or Sub-County offices of the:

State Department for Youth Affairs and Creative Economy (SDYACE)

Micro and Small Enterprise Authority (MSEA) offices near you: MSEA County Offices

Application Close Date is 30th April 2025.