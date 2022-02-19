Sam Straley: Biography Full Name: Samuel Vincent Straley Nationality: American Place of Birth: Cincinnati, Ohio, United States Religion: Christianity Date of Birth: July 13, 1995 Marital Status: Unmarried Zodiac Sign: Cancer Spouse: N/A Height: 5 feet 11 inches (1.8 m) Occupation: Actor

Sam Straley biography, parents, wiki, early life, and education

Sam Straley was born Samuel Vincent Straley on July 13, 1995, in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States. He is an American of white ethnicity.

Details of his parents and siblings remain unknown to date. Sam was raised in Salem Gardens in Cincinnati, where his parents live to date.

His grandfather is the late Roger Grooms, a film critic, and director who introduced Sam to filmography.

Sam studied in Anderson High School until his graduation in 2013. He then enrolled in a short Arts course at The Theatre School at DePaul University, where he completed his studies in 2017.

Sam Straley is a Christian, weighs 68 kg, and stands to a height of 5 feet 11 inches (1.8 m).

Sam Straley career, professional life

Sam Straley is an American actor.

Sam started his acting career in 2016, shortly before graduating from college. He bagged the roles of Nathan Ward and Tyler Whitlock in the police procedural action-drama television series Chicago P.D. which was produced by Dick Wolf for Wolf Entertainment. He featured in 2 episodes until 2018 when his role ended its run.

After film directors noted his awesome acting skills, he landed three roles in different television shows and series in 2018. He played as Bully 1 in the sci-fi series Electric Dreams, then as Archie Kinsler in the film Bernadette alongside James Guyton and John Psathas, and finally, in the television sitcom, The Kids Are Alright as Lawrence Cleary for thirteen episodes.

In 2022, Sam starred in the miniseries The Dropout, which is set to premiere on Hulu on March 3, 2022. Also, he is part of the cast of the docu-comedy Welcome to Flatch, which will premiere on Fox on March 17, 2022.

List of Sam Straley movies, films

* 2018 – Bernadette as Archie Kinsler

* 2019 – Hala as Evan

* 2019 – Once Upon a River as Billy Murray

List of Sam Straley series, TV shows

* 2016–2018 – Chicago P.D. as Nathan Ward / Tyler Whitlock

* 2018 – Electric Dreams as Bully 1

* 2018–2019 – The Kids Are Alright as Lawrence Cleary

* 2022 – The Dropout as Christian Holmes

* 2022 – Welcome to Flatch as Shrub Mallet

Sam Straley net worth

Sam Straley is just at the outset of his career, a promising one.

He has featured in a couple of films which has done well in the International Box Office.

Sam Straley’s net worth is $1 million.

Sam Straley dating history, girlfriend, wife

Sam Straley is single.

The Cincinnati native is now focusing on his career. He is determined to be a megastar in Hollywood and the showbiz world.

He now leads a single life in Los Angeles.

Sam Straley contacts, social media

Instagram – samvstraley

