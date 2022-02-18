Kevin Sussman: Biography Full Name: Kevin Sussman Nationality: American Place of Birth: Staten Island, New York, United States Ethnicity: Jewish Date of Birth: December 4, 1970 Marital Status: Divorced Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius Spouse: Alessandra Young (2006-2017) Height: 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m) Occupation: Actor, comedian

Kevin Sussman biography, parents, wiki, early life, and education

Kevin Sussman was born on December 4, 1970, in Staten Island, New York, United States. He is an American by nationality.

He is the lastborn of the parents of Ashkenazi Jewish ethnicity who were teachers by profession.

Kevin has three older brothers, Andy, Dan, and Brian, whose details are not known.

After graduating from New Dorp High School, he joined the College of Staten Island for a year before proceeding to the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Manhattan and ultimately finalizing his studies when he took acting classes with renowned German-American actress Uta Hagen.

Kevin is 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m) tall, weighs approximately 62 kg, and practices Judaism.

Kevin Sussman career, professional life

Kevin Sussman is an American actor and comedian.

Kevin started his career in 1996 and has been able to keep the fire blazing to date. His first task entailed promoting commercials for corporates like FedEx before going on TV and featuring in the legal drama television series Law & Order by Dick Wolf for Wolf Entertainment as Joe. This was a guest appearance for only one episode.

In 1998, he also put in a guest cast as Joey Howell in the horror anthology series Ghost Stories, which aired on The Family Channel.

His first film debut was in 1999 when he played the role of Alan Joseph Zuckerman in the comedy-drama film Liberty Heights written by Barry Levinson based on his true story, the life of his childhood as he grew up in Baltimore in the 1950s.

Kevin then relocated from New York to Los Angeles and did several films, and TV shows such as Changing Lanes, Sweet Home Alabama, Ugly Betty, My Name Is Earl, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, The Middleman, among others.

His big break came in 2009 when he was involved in the television sitcom The Big Bang Theory created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady as Stuart Bloom for over 85 episodes. The show, which was aired on CBS, ended its run in May 2019 after 279 episodes. It recorded sales totaling over $1 billion.

In 2011, Kevin and his co-star John Ross Bowie in The Big Bang Theory created their own two comedy shows titled The Ever After Part (FOX) and The Second Coming of Rob (CBS).

Now, Kevin is working on the drama miniseries The Dropout as Mark Roessler. It is based on the podcast The Dropout by Rebecca Jarvis and ABC Audio, and it is set to premiere on Hulu on March 3, 2022.

List of Kevin Sussman movies, films

* 1999 – Liberty Heights as Alan Joseph Zuckerman

* 2000 – Almost Famous as Lenny

* 2001 – Wet Hot American Summer as Steve

* 2001 – Kissing Jessica Stein as Calculator Guy

* 2001 – A.I. Artificial Intelligence as Supernerd

* 2002 – Pipe Dream as James

* 2002 – Threads as Caesar

* 2002 – Changing Lanes as Tyler Cohen

* 2002 – Sweet Home Alabama as Barry Lowenstein

* 2004 – Little Black Book as Ira

* 2005 – Hitch as Neil

* 2006 – The Wedding Album as Oswald

* 2006 – Funny Money as Denis Slater

* 2006 – Ira & Abby as Lenny

* 2006 – For Your Consideration as Commercial Director

* 2007 – Heavy Petting as Ras

* 2008 – Sincerely, Ted L. Nancy as Ted

* 2008 – Made Of Honor as Tiny Shorts Guy

* 2008 – Insanitarium as Dave

* 2008 – Burn After Reading as Tuchman Marsh Man

* 2009 – Taking Woodstock as Stan

* 2010 – Killers as Mac Bailey

* 2010 – Alpha and Omega as Shakey

* 2011 – Freeloaders as Benedict ‘Benny’ Vicvikis

* 2012 – 2nd Serve as Scott Belcher/O.C.D.

List of Kevin Sussman series, TV shows

* 1996 – Law & Order as Joe

* 1998 – Ghost Stories as Joey Howell

* 1999 – Third Watch as Tuba Guy

* 2000 – The Sopranos as Kevin

* 2003 – Law & Order: Criminal Intent as Phil Hobart

* 2004 – ER as Colin

* 2006–2007 – Ugly Betty as Walter

* 2007–2008 – My Name Is Earl as Dwayne

* 2008 – CSI: Crime Scene Investigation as Don

* 2008 – The Middleman as Ivan Avi/The Palindrome

* 2009–2019 – The Big Bang Theory as Stuart Bloom

* 2010 – The Mentalist as Phil Redmond

* 2010 – The Good Guys as Skeeter

* 2010 – Children’s Hospital as Daffy Giraffy

* 2012 – Weeds as Terry

* 2015 – Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp as Steve

* 2022 – The Dropout as Mark Roessle

Kevin Sussman net worth

Kevin Sussman is a prolific actor and comedian. He has a couple of movies which has grossed millions of sales worldwide.

Also, his success has attracted several corporates for promotions and endorsements. He has worked with Eggos, FedEx, and Samsung.

Kevin Sussman’s worth is $5 million.

Kevin Sussman wife, girlfriend, children

Kevin Sussman is a divorcee.

He was married to Alessandra Young in January 2006 and only enjoyed their marriage for only six years. Their marriage hit the rocks on December 31, 2012, and the two lived separately. A legal separation was entered on May 28, 2014, in Los Angeles Superior Court.

In 2017, they were divorced legally after a court dissolved their marriage. They divorced due to reasons termed as irreconcilable. Sussman paid Young a one-time undisclosed marriage settlement as dictated by the marriage tribunal.

“Both parties have waived the right to receive spousal support from one party to the other except for a one-time payment by [Sussman] to [Young],” according to court documents.

The two had no children at the time of their separation.

Now, it is reported that Kevin Sussman’s girlfriend is Whitney Rice, and they have been dating since 2018. None knows if marriage plans are underway.

Kevin Sussman contacts

Twitter – @KevinSussman

Instagram – kevsussman

