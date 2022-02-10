Wynton Harvey: Biography Full Name: Wynton Harvey Nationality: American Place of Birth: United States Parents: Steve Harvey, Mary Lee Harvey Date of Birth: July 18, 1997 Marital Status: in a relationship Zodiac Sign: Cancer Girlfriend: Taylor Gordon Religion: Christian Occupation: Photographer, internet personality

Wynton Harvey biography, wiki, early life and education

Wynton Harvey was born on July 18, 1997, in a yet-to-be-disclosed place in the United States. He is an American national.

He became famous because he is the son of the famous American media personality and author Steve Harvey.

His mother is Mary Lee Harvey, an American professional make-up artist who met Harvey in Arlington in 1989 during one of his shows. They dated up to 1996, tied the knot, and Wynton was born the following year. Mary was the second wife to Harvey. Harvey had divorced Marcia Harvey, his first wife.

However, his parents divorced in 2005 after Mary accused Harvey of cheating. This was followed by several court battles of who should be the custodian of Wynton.

Harvey won and was to raise Wynton. Thus, Wynton was raised by his father alongside three step-siblings; Brandi, Karli, and Broderick Harvey Jr., up to 2007 when his father married a third wife, Marjorie Harvey, who had three children from her previous relationship, Morgan, Jason, and Lori. They were adopted by Harvey.

Wynton’s grandparents are Eloise Harvey and Jesse Harvey, his known uncle is Terry Harvey, and his aunts Pauline Harvey and Mona Harvey.

Wynton Harvey education

After completing his studies at a local high school, Wynton joined Savannah College of Art and Design in Atlanta, Georgia, where he graduated in 2020 with a degree in Bachelor of Arts.

Wynton Harvey career, professional life

Wynton Harvey has always been impassioned with art, and that is why he now does modeling, photography, and some graphic designing. The love also made him pursue a study of arts in college.

Some of his photography work was displayed on June 14th, 2018, in Atlanta.

Wynton has also made guest appearances in his father’s talk shows and YouTube channel for Wynton and Lori Pack for College.

Wynton Harvey net worth

In the United States, photographers make around $65,510 annually, and Wynton Harvey is not an exception.

Wynton has amassed an estimated wealth of $500,000, mainly through photography and modeling.

Wynton Harvey wife, girlfriend, and children

Wynton Harvey is currently in a relationship with fashion blogger Taylor Gordon, daughter of Ed Gordon, the famous BET Tonight journalist.

They reportedly met in one of the TV shows, thanks to his father’s connection and fame in the American media space.

They have not announced their next move yet, which is marriage. Their relationship came to the limelight in 2017. The two lovebirds have no kids together.

Wynton Harvey contacts

Wynton Harvey is only available on Instagram and has a verified account (wyntonharvey) with 67K+ followers.

