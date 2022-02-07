Tom Riley: Biography Full Name: Tom Riley Nationality: British Birth Place: Maidstone, Kent, England Marital Status: Married Date of Birth: April 5, 1981 Spouse: Lizzy Caplan Horoscope: Aries Sexual Orientation: Straight Weight: 68kg Occupation: Actor, producer and director

Tom Riley biography, early life, and education

Tom Riley was born on April 5, 1981, in Maidstone, Kent, England. His horoscope is Aries.

He is British, born to parents whose details are unknown. Also, Riley has never opened up on details of his siblings, citing security reasons.

Riley weighs 68kg and stands to a height of 5 feet 10 inches.

Growing up, he was enrolled at Maidstone Grammar School and the University of Birmingham to study English Literature and Drama, where he graduated in 2002 with first-class honors. Later, he attended the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) for a three-year course that ended in 2005.

Tom Riley career

Tom Riley is a famous English actor known for producing and featuring in many award-winning films.

He loved acting when he was very young, and even was involved in a drama project at age 4.

Riley started acting as a professional career when he left the University of Birmingham to join LAMDA. He formed a production company called Article 19 which worked jointly with Royal Court Theatre Company to produce a film titled The Woman, for which he was among the cast.

Riley did his first film in 2006. A spy thriller titled A Few Days in September by Santiago Amigorena. This followed a series of films, Casualty 1906 in 2007 and a sex comedy, I Want Candy. In the same year, he directed a horror film, Return to House on Haunted Hill.

The following year 2008, Riley produced episodes of Casualty 1906, which birthed Casualty 1907. He also starred as George Wickham in ITV’s Lost in Austen. Further, he worked at another production house affiliated to Royal Court Theatre Company called The Vertical Hour, owned by David Hare.

His breakthrough came in 2009 when he played a male lead role in Happy Ever Afters and an adventure comedy, The Legend of Fritton’s Gold, where he worked with icons such as Rupert Everett, Colin Firth, David Tennant, and Talulah Riley.

In 2010, Riley was involved in a film, Hurts Given and Received, which was produced by Riverside Studios. He also played Gavin Sorenson in Bouquet of Barbed Wire of Andrea Newman’s 1969 novel.

Tom Riley was among the team that produced Arcadia in 2011 when he was working with Ethel Barrymore Theatre, a Broadway theatre in New York, which has been operational since 1928.

Riley became globally recognized in 2013 when he bagged a starring role as Leonardo Da Vinci in the fantasy series Da Vinci’s Demons which appeared on Starz (US) and Fox (UK). His superb act saw him take home two Emmys for Outstanding Main Title Design and Outstanding Main Title Theme Music at the 65th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards held on September 15, 2013.

In 2015, Riley was cast as Robin Hood in the BBC sci-fi series Doctor Who. He then did Kill Your Friends, a crime killer series, before another series dubbed The Collection by Amazon. Riley was assigned roles in the romantic comedy, Modern Life Is Rubbish, and drama series, Starfish, which was released in 2018.

He is now part of Home Box Office’s (HBO) sci-fi drama series The Nevers, which was first released on April 11, 2021, and still has pending episodes yet to be released.

List of Tom Riley movies

* The Nevers

* Dark Heart

* The Collection on Masterpiece

* The Collection

* Ill Behaviour

* Inside No 9

* Da Vinci’s demons

* Doctor Who

* Monroe

* London Hospital

* Masterpiece Mystery!

* Lost in Austen

* Agatha Christie’s Marple

* Mystery!

* I Want Candy

* Starfish

* Kill Your Friends

* Curiosity

* Happy Ever Afters

* A Few Days in September

* Return to House on Haunted Hill

* Bad Ben

* Miss Marple: Ordeal By Innocence

* Ghost Light

* Air

* Modern Life is Rubbish

Tom Riley net worth

Tom Riley has not only made a name for himself in the entertainment industry but also has made huge monies from it.

The latest reports on his assets and income reveal that the actor is a dollar millionaire.

Tom Riley is worth $12 million.

Tom Riley wife, relationship, children

Tom Riley is married to an American actress Lizzy Caplan.

Tom Riley met his significant other while filming in London in January 2015.

The two made an appearance in Prague Opera Ball Red Carpet in February 2016.

The two resorted to a romantic relationship which led to their engagement in May 2016.

Tom Riley married Lizzy Caplan in an invite-only event held at Amalfi Coast in Italy in September 2017.

Together, they have a baby son, Alfie, born in 2021.

Tom Riley Social Media

Tom Riley is active on most social sites and boasts thousands of followers owing to his career as an actor.

Twitter – @thisisTomRiley 36K+ followers

Facebook – Tom Riley 64K+ followers

Instagram – Tomrileydoneaphoto 40K+ followers

