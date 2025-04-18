Duale Acts on Kidney Trafficking Scandal at Mediheal Hospital

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has taken steps against two top officials amid claims of unethical kidney transplant practices at Mediheal Hospital in Eldoret.

The facility is currently under investigation for reportedly exploiting financially vulnerable Kenyans by purchasing their kidneys for just a few hundred thousand dollars and selling them to international clients for over Sh20 million.

Concerns have been raised about the integrity of a prior investigation led by the Kenya Blood Transfusion and Transplant Services (KBTTS). The report from this investigation, due in December 2023, was allegedly shelved, with whistleblowers citing outside interference.

On Thursday, CS Duale announced the suspension of Dr. Maurice Wakwabubi, the acting head of KBTTS, and Dr. Everlyne Chege, who was at the helm of the initial investigation. This move aims to eliminate any conflicts of interest as the inquiry continues.

Meanwhile, Dr. Martin Sirengo, Senior Deputy Director of Medical Services, has been appointed as the interim head of KBTTS.

In addition, Duale has ordered a halt to kidney transplant services at Mediheal Hospital while investigations are ongoing. Patients in need of transplants are encouraged to seek care at one of the eight authorized facilities, such as Kenyatta National Hospital and Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

An independent committee of transplant experts has been tasked with reviewing Mediheal’s kidney transplant services over the past five years. Their findings, expected within 90 days, will address the lack of formal conclusions from the 2023 investigation.

The Cabinet Secretary has also directed the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) to stop issuing new licenses to foreign medical professionals, except those from East African Community countries, until regulations meet global standards.

This decision comes in light of claims that doctors banned from practicing in Pakistan and India were allowed to work in Kenya.

A thorough audit of all licensed foreign medical practitioners has been ordered, with a report due in 90 days.