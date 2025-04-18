Super Metro Sacco Resumes Operations After Tribunal Lifts Suspension

Super Metro Sacco matatus are hitting the roads again. Thanks to a tribunal’s decision, the suspension against them has been lifted, meaning you might see their vehicles back in action sooner than expected.
The Transport Licensing Appeals Board made the call, allowing the company to resume operations right away.
The Appeals Board has further tasked the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) with sorting out any remaining compliance issues regarding Super Metro within a week. Once Super Metro receives these concerns, they’ve got the same amount of time to respond.
In the official order, the Board stated, “The order issued on 14th April 2025 suspending the appellant’s operations is hereby vacated.” This means Super Metro can get back to business as soon as possible.
To make sure everything goes smoothly, the tribunal also wants this decision communicated to the Inspector General of the National Police Service. This ensures that law enforcement is aware and can help enforce the ruling.
Looking ahead, there’s another hearing set for May 2, 2025. The NTSA had previously clarified that this suspension wasn’t meant to be a permanent stop but was more about ensuring Super Metro meets all legal standards.