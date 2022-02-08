Margarita Levieva: Biography Full Name: Margarita Vladimirovna Levieva Nationality: Russian, American Birth Place: Leningrad, Soviet Union (now Saint Petersburg, Russia) Sibling(s): Michael Date of Birth: February 9, 1980 Marital Status: Unmarried Horoscope: Aquarius Boyfriend(s): Sebastian Stan (2014-16) Net worth: $4 million Occupation: Actress, dancer

Margarita Levieva wiki, biography, early life, and education

Margarita Levieva was born Margarita Vladimirovna Levieva on February 9, 1980, in then Leningrad, Soviet Union (now Saint Petersburg, Russia). Her horoscope is Aquarius.

Irina Leviava, her father, was the head of Ostrov Realty Group, a full-service residential brokerage firm specializing in luxury real estate. Details of her mother have never been revealed by Margarita.

That being so, she is a Russian-American born into a Russian upper-class Jewish family.

When Margarita was 11, their family relocated from Russia to settle in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. She has a twin brother identified as Michael Levieva.

After her elementary education, she received a call to join Laguardia High School in Lincoln to study visual arts and dance but opted to enroll in a public school in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Following successful completion of her secondary school education, Margarita moved to New York University, where she received an Economics Degree before going to pursue Meisner Acting Program at the William Esper Studio in New York.

Margarita Levieva body measurements

Weight – 53 kg (117 lbs)

Height – 5 feet 6 inches (1.68 m)

Chest – 34 inches

Cut – 24 inches

Hip – 35 inches

Bra size – 34A

Margarita Levieva career, professional life

Although Margarita Levieva loved dancing and even started training in rhythmic gymnastics at age three, she never pursued it that much.

She dearly loved acting and launched her acting career in 2004, debuting in a short film titled Billy’s Choice.

Following a positive reception in the world of acting, Margarita landed a role as Annie Newton in the American-Swedish horror film The Invisible, where she collaborated with stars Justin Chatwin, Chris Marquette, and Marcia Gay Harden.

In the following year, 2005, Margarita put in a guest character in a legal drama series Law & Order: Trial by Jury, which is about criminal trials in New York. The next two years, she played Marcy Collins in the Fox series Vanished.

In 2007, Margarita was cast in movies David’s Apartment and Salted Nuts and Noise.

Her other films include Spread (2009), Adventureland (2009), The Lincoln Lawyer (2011), For Ellen (2012, Sleeping with Other People (2015), James White (2015), The Diary of a Teenage Girl (2015), It Happened In L.A. (2017), and 2019 independent film Inherit the Viper.

Margarita also has a couple of television shows with her name. She became famous after her involvement in Revenge from 2011 to 2014 and The Blacklist, an American crime thriller television series that premiered on NBC on September 23, 2013.

Recently, Margarita starred in In From the Cold, where she is cast as Jenny Franklin in the 2022 Netflix series.

List of Margarita Levieva movies

* 2007 – David’s Apartment as Deedee

* 2007 – The Invisible as Annie Newton

* 2007 – Salted Nuts as Alyssa

* 2007 – Noise as Ekaterina Filippovna

* 2009 – Spread as Heather

* 2009 – Adventureland as Lisa P.

* 2011 – The Lincoln Lawyer as Reggie Campo

* 2011 – The Stand Up as Veronica

* 2012 – For Ellen as Claire Taylor

* 2013 – Knights of Badassdom as Beth

* 2014 – Skoryy Moskva-Rossiya as Mila

* 2014 – The Loft as Vicky Fry

* 2015 – The Diary of a Teenage Girl as Tabatha

* 2015 – Sleeping with Other People as Hannah

* 2017 – It Happened in L.A. as Ingrid

* 2018 – Future World as Lei

* 2018 – Inherit the Viper as Josie Riley

List of Margarita Levieva television shows

2005 – N.Y.-70 as Cindy

2005 – Law & Order: Trial by Jury as Stephanie Davis

2006 – The Prince as Isabelle

2006 – What’s Not to Love? as Blake

2006 – Vanished as Marcy Collins

2009 – Kings as Claudia

2010–2011 – How to Make It in America as Julie

2011–2013 – Revenge as Amanda Clarke

2013–2016 – The Blacklist as Gina Zanetakos

2015 – Allegiance as Natalie O’Connor

2016–2019 – We Bare Bears as Yana

2017–2019 – The Deuce as Abby Parker

2022 – In From the Cold as Jenny Franklin

2022 – Litvinenko as Marina Litvinenko

Margarita Levieva net worth

Being a successful actress, Margarita Levieva has reaped big from the entertainment industry.

Her estimated net worth stands at $4 million.

Margarita Levieva dating history, relationship, and boyfriend

Margarita Levieva is a beauty goddess and even was ranked among the 50 Most Beautiful People in New York by New York Magazine in 2005.

She was rumored to be in a relationship with Justin Chatwin in 200, but this was not confirmed by the acting virtuoso.

From 2014 to 2017, Margarita was dating Romanian-American actor Sebastian Stan. Their relationship received a huge fan following but later broke up due to undisclosed reasons.

Margarita and Sebastian first met at a birthday party in Manhattan, and they started dating.

Who is Margarita Levieva dating now? She is currently single and has not confirmed if she has a boyfriend.

Margarita Levieva awards

Margarita Levieva was nominated under Best Ensemble Performance for Adventureland by Gotham Independent Films in 2009.

Margarita Levieva contacts

Celebrities love to flaunt their lavish lifestyles on social media. But this is not the case for Margarita Levieva, who is not active on social media and has no profiles on socials such as Twitter and Instagram.

