Michael Ealy biography, wiki, early life and education

Michael Ealy was born Michael Brown on August 3, 1973, in Washington D.C, USA. His horoscope is Leo.

After his birth, his parents relocated to Silver Spring, Maryland, where he was raised. Michael has never revealed details of his siblings.

He was brought up amidst love and care by his father, a grocer, and his mother worked at International Business Machines Corporation( IBM), an American multinational technology corporation headquartered in Armonk, New York.

After completing his elementary studies, Michael was enrolled at Springbrook High School and later joined the University of Maryland, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in English.

Michael Ealy is of Afro-American ethnicity, 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighs 78kg.

Michael Ealy career, movies

Michael Ealy is a celebrated actor who has made appearances in several first-rated movies and TV shows.

The acting virtuoso kick-started his career in the 1990s, and it still sparkles to date.

Among his first movies are Bad Company, an action comedy film that echoed events of the September 11th terroristic attacks, and Kissing Jessica Stein, a romantic comedy film.

Michael’s budding career hit its big-time in 2002 when he played the role of Ricky Nash in a comedy-drama series Barbershop. He took up the same role in 2004 Barbershop 2: Back in Business.

He also did a thriller titled Never Die Alone, where he featured rapper DMX, who played the role of a ruthless drug lord named King David.

Michael was further propelled to fame when he appeared in Mariah Carey’s hit single dubbed Get Your Number which was among the songs in her album The Emancipation of Mimi, which was released on April 12, 2005, and became her best selling album in a decade.

Michael has worked with big names in the entertainment scene such as Oprah Winfrey and actress Halle Berry. Michael and Oprah collaborated to produce a television film, Their Eyes Were Watching God, in 2005, based on Zora Neale Hurston’s 1937 novel.

The same year, Michael played part in the series Sleeper Cell and Sleeper Cell: American Terror, which was released on October 17, 2006.

The most active years of her career are from 2006 to date. He has produced many movies and appeared in songs such as Halo by popular American songstress Beyoncé.

In the course of his career, he has signed many mega-deals with giant media companies such as Fox, American mass media company operated and owned by media mogul Rupert Murdoch, in 2013 for the television series Almost Human.

Michael further collaborated with Fox in 2015 to produce the television series The Following, and in 2016, he worked with ABC, Australia’s national broadcaster, crime series Secrets and Lies.

Lately, he was among the starring in the thriller Fatale which was released on December 18, 2020. He is cast as Derrick Tyler, a gifted basketball player and a sports agent who owns a sports representation agency.

List of Michael Ealy movies

* 2001 – Kissing Jessica Stein

* 2002 – Bad Company

* 2002 – Barbershop

* 2003 – 2 Fast 2 Furious

* 2004 – Barbershop 2: Back in Business

* 2004 – Never Die Alone

* 2005 – Jellysmoke

* 2008 – Miracle at St. Anna

* 2008 – Seven Pounds

* 2009 – The People Speak

* 2010 – Takers

* 2010 – For Colored Girls

* 2011 – Margaret as Dave

* 2012 – Underworld: Awakening

* 2012 – Think Like a Man

* 2012 – Unconditional

* 2013 – Last Vegas

* 2014 – About Last Night

* 2014 – Think Like a Man Too

* 2015 – The Perfect Guy

* 2019 – The Intruder

* 2019 – Jacob’s Ladder

* 2020 – Fatale

Michael Ealy net worth

The A-list actor is cash-rich. His net worth and annual earnings have skyrocketed owing to the success of the movies he has played a part in.

His net worth is estimated to be $3 million.

Michael Ealy wife, children

Michael Ealy is a married man.

He quit bachelorhood in 2012 when he tied a knot with an American-Afghanistani Khatira Rafiqzada in Los Angeles.

Back in 2002, Michael was said to be dating actress Taraji P.Henson and Halle Berry, but all their relationships came to a halt.

Michael is an adorable father of 2. Together with Khatira, they have a son named Elijah Brown (2014) and a daughter, Harlem (2017).

Michael Ealy awards and nominations

* 2005 – Black Reel Awards under the Outstanding Actor in Television Movie category in the film Their Eyes Were Watching God (Winner).

* 2007 – Golden Globe Awards under the Best Actor category for the film Sleeper Cell (Nominee).

* 2010 – African-American Film Critics Association under the Best Supporting Actor category in the film For Colored Girls (Winner).

* 2011 – NAACP Image Awards under the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture category in the film For Colored Girls (Nominee).

* 2012 – Teen Choice Awards under the Choice Movie Actor Romance category in the film Think Like a Man (Nominee).

* 2016 – All Def Movie Awards under Most Likely To Steal Your Girl Award (Nominee)

* 2019 – Black Reel Awards for Television for Outstanding Supporting Actor, TV Movie/Limited Series Being Mary Jane (Nominee).

