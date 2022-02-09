Alisha Wainwright: Biography Full Name: Alisha Ena Wainwright Nationality: American Place of Birth: Orlando , Florida, United States Ethnicity: Mixed Date of Birth: July 14, 1989 Marital Status: Unmarried Zodiac Sign: Cancer Occupation: Actress, internet personality Height: 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m) Net Worth: $1.5 million

Alisha Wainwright wiki, biography, early life

Alisha Wainwright was born Alisha Ena Wainwright on July 14, 1989, in Orlando, Florida, US. Her horoscope is Cancer.

Alisha Wainwright’s height is 5 feet 5 inches.

She is multiracial or mixed ethnicity as her father is a Haitian while her mother is Jamaican.

Her mother is an accountant. Details of her father and siblings are unknown, but Alisha was raised alongside step-siblings and migrated from Haiti to Jamaica to visit their parents’ native.

For her education, she is a graduate of the University of Florida, where she studied Winemaking and Botany, got a degree but never pursued it as a career.

Alisha Wainwright career, professional life

Alisha Wainwright is a renowned American actress.

She began her career in 2012 when she appeared as Anthony’s girlfriend in Smosh, a sketch comedy YouTube channel co-founded by Ian Hecox and Anthony Padilla.

She made a guest appearance in comedy-drama Criminal Minds and action drama Lethal Weapon in 2016, and this led to her big break when she was pitched upon to play Maia Roberts on Freeform’s fantasy series Shadowhunters which is based on Judith Lewis best selling book The Mortal Instruments.

She played a recurring character in Shadowhunters season 2 and played the same role in season 3.

She currently plays Nicole Reese in Netflix’s superhero drama Raising Dion alongside stars like Rome Flynn.

List of Alisha Wainwright movies, TV shows

* 2014 – Criminal Minds as Debbie Martin

* 2014 – Married as Alissa

* 2014 – Love is Relative as Audrey

* 2014–2015 – Perception as Chantal Douglas/Timid Girl

* 2015 – Vanity as Shelly

* 2015 – Switched at Birth as Darya

* 2015 – Major Crimes as Ainsley Reed

* 2015 – Axle Tramp as Anna

* 2016 – General Hospital as Nurse Kelsey

* 2015–2016 – Disney Star Darlings as Leona

* 2016 – Rosewood as Cassie Hanson

* 2018 – Lethal Weapon as Jess Bailey

* 2018 – The Wedding Do Over as Taylor

* 2017–2019 – Shadowhunters as Maia Roberts

* 2019–present – Raising Dion as Nicole Reese

Alisha Wainwright boyfriend, relationship, marriage

Alisha has always been confidential about her dating life. She is reportedly single and has no child. Details of her boyfriend, if she has one, remain a mystery.

However, years back, there were speculations that Alisha was having an affair with musician Justin Timberlake.

Is Justin Timberlake Alisha Wainwright’s boyfriend?

Following the dating claims that Alisha was Timberlake’s girlfriend, the musician went on to clear the air that he was not involved in any romantic affair with the actress.

Timberlake apologized to his wife, Jessica Biel, who is the mother of his two sons, Silas Randall Timberlake and Phineas Timberlake.

Addressing the intimate photos that went viral on social media, Timberlake said that he was drunk that night.

Alisha Wainwright net worth

Alisha Wainwright makes good money from acting and endorsements as she has a huge following on her social platforms.

Alisha Wainwright’s net worth is estimated to be a whopping $1.5 million.

Alisha Wainwright contacts

Twitter – @WainwrightAE 125K+ followers

Instagram – alishawainwright 737K+ followers

Other related biographies:

Rome Flynn

Carson Rowland

Logan Allen

Annelise Judge

JoAnna Garcia

Margarita Levieva

Becky Robbins

Michael Ealy

Arian Moayed

Shelley Hennig

Tom Riley

Nikocado Avocado

Bryan Chatfield

Claudia Valdez

Casey Neistat

Mark Rober

Amouranth