Arian Moayed: Biography Full Name: Arian Moayed Nationality: American Place of Birth: Iran Marital Status: Married Date of Birth: April 15, 1980 Spouse: Krissy Shields Zodiac Sign: Aries Children: Olive Joon, Ivy Shireen Height: 5 feet 10 in (1.78 m) Occupation: Actor, writer, director

Arian Moayed biography, wiki, early life and education

Arian Moayed was born on April 15, 1980, in Iran, also called Persia, a country in the Western part of Asia.

His zodiac sign is Aries.

Moayed's father worked as a banker. He was raised alongside his only known sibling.

Moayed speaks Farsi, an Indo-Iranian language mostly spoken in the states of Iran, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan. He learned English after they relocated to the United States when he was 5 ensuring Iranian Revolution. They settled in Illinois.

After his elementary education, Moayed was enrolled at Glenbrook South High School in 1998 and proceeded to Indiana University in 2002.

After graduating, he commenced his professional career, which he had shaped during his college years when he acted in several plays by Samuel Beckett, Carlos Goldoni, and William Shakespeare.

Arian Moayed career, professional life, awards

Fresh from college, Moayed laid the cornerstone of his career in 2002. In a joint action with his former campus roommate, director Tom Ridgely, they started a production house called Waterwell.

Waterwell has had many films and movies in its credit since its birth.

As an actor, Moayed played Musa in the play Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, whose setting was during the Iraq War in 2003.

For his outstanding act, he was accorded with Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in the Play as Musa. He received a Theater World Award and won a nomination in Drama League Award.

Moayed is also a writer and a director with a wealth of experience. He wrote a short film Overdue which was launched at the Cinequest Film Festival in California and was posted publicly on The Business of Being Born website.

He is cast as Omar Metwally in his second film, Day 10. It is about the post-9/11 terrorist attack. The film was premiered at Tribeca Film Festival, New York City.

In 2016, he bagged a role as Babur in a dark comedy film Guards at the Taj, which made him walk away with Obie Award presented by the American Theatre Wing and The Village Voice.

The following year, Moayed starred as Richard Saad in a one-act play The Humans which was performed in many A-list theatres including, Roundabout Theater off-Broadway, Helen Hayes Theater, and Gerald Schoenfeld Theater on Broadway. The success of the play saw him take home three awards collectively, a Drama Desk Award, Drama League Award, and a Tony Award for Best Play.

His defining moment in his entire career came after paying a part of The Blacklist as Burke. The Blacklist is an American thriller series that premiered on National Broadcasting Company (NBC) and was endorsed by Netflix Inc.

In 2021, Moayed starred the role of Agent Cleary in the superhero film Spider-Man: No Way Home, which was co-produced by Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios. The film grossed over $1.7 billion worldwide to be the highest-grossing film of 2021.

List of Arian Moayed movies

* 2003 – Phileine Says Sorry as Taxichauffeur 2

* 2007 – Arranged as Ahmed Khaldi

* 2008 – The Christians as Darmon

* 2011 – Roadie as Irfan

* 2014 – Appropriate Behavior as Ali

* 2014 – Rosewater as Hamid

* 2014 – Saint Janet as Dr. Apte

* 2015 – The Rumperbutts as Gavin

* 2015 – Rock the Kasbah as Riza

* 2019 – Abe as Amir

* 2021 – Spider-Man: No Way Home as Agent Cleary

* 2022 – Retribution (Still filming)

Arian Moayed net worth

What is Arian Moayed’s net worth? He is on the list of the wealthiest stage actors of recent times.

Arian Moayed is worth $4 million. His revenue stream is mainly acting.

Arian Moayed personal life, relationships, and dating

Arian Moayed is a married man. He wedded actress and producer Krissy Shields, who is known for her roles in several films such as The Last Gamble (2011) and CBS soap opera As the World Turns in 2007 and 2010.

Krissy is also a yoga teacher and owns a yoga training school called Maha Mama, located in New York. She also teaches yoga at Sonic Yoga.

The couple has two daughters, Olive Joon and Ivy Shireen.

They currently live in New York City.

Arian Moayed contacts

Arian Moayed is not very active on social media.

He has accounts on Twitter and Instagram where he posts once in a blue moon.

Twitter – @ArianMoayed 23K+ followers

Instagram – Arianmoayed 19K+ followers

