Carson Rowland biography, wiki, early life and education

Carson Rowland was born on November 3, 1997, in Boca Raton, Florida, United States. His horoscope is Zodiac.

Carson is an American of white ethnicity, stands to a height of 1.78 m, and weighs 63 kg. Further, he is a Christian.

His father is William Rowland, a small-scale entrepreneur running a business in his locality, while Carson’s mother, Lori Anne Rowland, is a homemaker.

He is the second born in a family of six. He has four siblings, an older brother, Connor Rowland, and twin sisters, Carolyn and Catherine Rowland.

Growing up, he attended Calvary Christian Academy then enrolled at Florida Atlantic University in 2016 to pursue Neuroscience. He graduated with a degree in 2020.

Carson Rowland career, professional life

Carson Rowland is a true definition of hard-work pays, and ‘determination calls success’.

Before making it big on the screens, Carson used to be a cashier in 2013 at Florida’s Froyo Frenzy.

During his university years, he also worked as a part-time food server at Rybovich, also in Florida, before practicing Organic Chemistry Tutoring.

In 2019, he became a political intern at the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, District of Columbia (D.C), then he landed a job as a project manager with Organic LLC, where he worked for eight months.

Carson Rowland acting career, movies

Carson Rowland was talented and determined since his sunrise years.

He had shown interest in acting when he was a kid but explored it utterly at 18. He made an appearance in the auditions of the famed series Tweet: The Series and landed the role of Riley Sturgis in five episodes of the series.

After an outstanding act in his previous acting roles, Carson was spotted by Nickelodeon and given the character of Cole Reyes, alongside Alex Hook, to star in the I Am Frankie television series.

From 2018, Carson made major entries in the movie world and appeared as Chris in the film Trick O Tri: Happy Halloween, Dream Killer as Bailey, and 2019 Sinister Seduction as Brent Kilby.

His big break came in 2020 when he featured in Netflix romantic drama series Sweet Magnolias as Tyler Townsend. He plays the character of the eldest child of Maddie and Bill, who tries to handle life after his parents’ divorce.

He became instantaneously famous because of his role alongside acting moguls JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Michael May, Chris Medlin, among others.

List of Carson Rowland movies, TV shows

* 2015 – Tweet: The Series

* 2017 – I Am Frankie

* 2019 – Dream Killer

* 2019 – Cruel Fixation

* 2020 – American Housewife

* 2020 – Behind the Eyes

* 2020 – Ghost Tape

* 2020 – Sweet Magnolias

* 2022 – Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin

Carson Rowland songs, singing career

Carson Rowland is a YouTuber and frequently uploads his songs on the video-sharing platform.

He is an experienced guitarist and a pianist owing to the fact that he has attended its classes.

List of Carson Rowland songs

* Leave My Lonely Home

* Paranoid

* Game

* Disappear

* Miss Hollywood Wannabe

Carson Rowland net worth

Carson Rowland has a broad and distinct career.

He earns from making music, sponsorship deals, and acting.

His estimated net worth is $2 million.

Carson Rowland wife, relationship, dating history

Carson Rowland has no known past relationships.

Even when he was dating her current wife, Maris Kenny, he kept the information confidential.

The world was in shock when he announced that they had been in a relationship for two years and were ready to solemnize it.

Carson proposed to Maris on July 11, 2021, and the beauty goddess accepted a hand in marriage.

The two were later married on October 16, 2021.

Their fresh marriage has no kids yet.

Carson Rowland contacts

Instagram – Carsonrowland 181K+ followers

Twitter – @carsonrowland 3K+ followers

