Chief Justice Koome Targets Court Imposters in Anti-Corruption Drive

Chief Justice Martha Koome is taking a stand against corruption within the Judiciary, focusing on those who exploit the court system for personal gain. Speaking at the High Court Judges Conference in Mombasa, she highlighted the urgent need to eliminate individuals pretending to be judicial intermediaries.

“A persistent issue tarnishing the Judiciary’s image is the presence of brokers and imposters within court premises,” Koome explained. She called on the authorities to swiftly apprehend these individuals, who are eroding public trust.

These brokers are accused of manipulating judicial processes, coercing litigants into paying bribes for fake verdicts. To tackle this, Koome has enlisted the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to address the problem head-on.

“I’ve engaged the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and other investigative bodies to collaborate with us in tackling this issue,” Koome stated. She clarified that while the Judicial Service Commission is responsible for investigating judges and court staff, the focus here is on removing fraudulent agents.