Manny Khoshbin: Biography Full Name: Manuchehr Khoshbin Nationality: American Place of Birth: Iran Parents: N/A Date of Birth: January 14, 1971 Marital Status: Married Zodiac Sign: Capricorn Spouse: Leyla Milani Height: 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m) Occupation: Entrepreneur, YouTuber, real estate investor, author

Manny Khoshbin biography, wiki, early life and education

Manny Khoshbin was born Manuchehr Khoshbin on January 14, 1971, in Iran. He is an American but of Iranian roots.

Manny grew up in Iran until the break ou of the Iran-Iraq War in the 1980s.

Manny was brought up alongside four unknown siblings, and in 1985, when he was 14, his family relocated to the United States in fear of the adverse effects of the war because some of the relatives were casualties of the armed conflict.

Manny has never disclosed the details of his parents.

Upon reaching the United States, Manny was enrolled at West Maine High School in Chicago, Illinois, and graduated in 1989. It is still not clear if he attended any college or university.

Manny said that his schooling years were a bit rough since he knew no English and students could make inflaming remarks against him, but it did not affect him as he did not understand the language.

Manny is 1.75 m tall and weighs 82 kg.

Manny Khoshbin career, professional life

Manny Khoshbin is a renowned businessman, YouTuber, author, and real estate tycoon.

However, he was not born the millionaire that he is right now. Manny is a true definition of rags to riches, and also, a journey of a thousand miles begins with a step.

After school, Manny opened up a small business, where he would buy things at a throwaway price and resell it, making a profit. However, his business was shut after health officials found out that he had no health permit.

Determined to succeed in life, Manny looked for another job and was employed as a floor cleaner in Kmart, a small shopping store. Here, he made $3.15 in an hour.

With dreams of achieving great, he looked for other opportunities was signed up as a salesman in one marketing agency. He proved to be a good hire after the company made profits and was promoted to a managerial position. This is where he made his capital.

After getting enough money to start any small business, a close friend approached him in 1991 and gave him an idea of investing in an upcoming gas station, and he made a deposit, which was equal to 10 percent of the shares. Sadly, he lost his savings as it was only a fraud.

Having lost all his savings, he searched for work and was hired as a loans officer for a mortgage company. This is where he got the idea of real estate investing and started investing all he earned in real estate, collaborating with banks. He received his real estate license in 1992.

Since then, Manny has been a successful real estate developer and now owns Khoshbin Company Inc., which has sold over 2,000,000 square feet of land in the United States and operates in six states.

Manny Khoshbin books, writing career

After being successful in life, Manny is determined to help others surpass the obstacles and challenges that they encounter in their journey to success and has written guidebooks.

In his writing career, he says: “I decided to write books because I realized I wanted to help others achieve their dreams, just as I have.”

Manny Khoshbin’s books are:

* Driven: The Never-Give-up Roadmap to Massive Success

* Кhоѕhbіn Соntrаrіаn Рlауbооk

Manny Khoshbin YouTube, social media

Manny Khoshbin also makes money through socials like YouTube.

Being a successful person who started his journey from zero, many see him as a role model and would like to emulate him so that they can also register some success.

For this fact, Manny has a massive following on his social handles.

Manny Khoshbin has 1M+ subscribers in his YouTube channel (Manny Khoshbin) that he started on February 8, 2015. He uploads videos of his car collection and displays his lavish lifestyle here. He has accrued over 175 million views, and the channel gives him approximately $390,000 monthly.

Manny has 2.5M+ followers on his Instagram page (Mannykhoshbin), which is verified.

Manny Khoshbin net worth

Manny Khoshbin is a dollar millionaire. He mostly makes his money through real estate investments. YouTube and writing give him some ‘extra coins’.

Manny Khoshbin is worth a whopping $100 million.

Manny Khoshbin cars

Manny Khoshbin, the business magnate, has a fleet of high-end cars that he frequently flaunts on his YouTube and Instagram pages.

His range of cars consists of Hermes Bugatti Chiron, Porsche Carrera GT, 2017 Ford GT, Koenigsegg Agera RS, Porsche 935, McLaren Speedtail, Bugatti Veyron x2, McLaren Senna, McLaren P1, Koenigsegg Jesko and a Mercedes AMG ONE, among others.

He smokes Treasurer Luxury Black cigar, which is the most expensive cigarette brand in the world, and goes for $67 for a packet.

He also has a big mansion on the Newport Coast of California.

Manny Khoshbin marriage, wife, and children

Manny Khoshbin is a married man.

He is married to famed actress Leyla Milani who is also an Iranian but of American nationality.

Leyla is also a model, and the two met via social media and had been dating each other since 2009 before finally officializing their union in June 2011 in an invite-only event held at Orange Country, California.

Manny Khoshbin children

Manny Khoshbin’s marriage with Leyla has gifted them two lovely children.

Their first child, Priscilla Khoshbin was born in September 2012 and Enzo Pasha Khoshbin in 2016.

Manny Khoshbin awards

He has not received any awards yet.

