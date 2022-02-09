Rome Flynn: Biography Full Name: Rome Trumain Flynn Nationality: American Place of Birth: Springfield, Illinois , United States Ethnicity: Afro-Cuban Irish descent Date of Birth: November 25, 1991 Marital Status: Single Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius Ex-girlfriends: Molly Noriko Hurley, Camia Marie Height: 6 feet 0 (1.83 m) Occupation: Actor, model, musician

Rome Flynn biography, wiki, early life and education

Rome Trumain Flynn, popularly known as Rome Flynn in the entertainment circles was born on November 25, 1991, in Springfield, Illinois, United States.

His birth sign is Sagittarius. He is a Christian and stands to a height of 6 feet 0 (1.83 m).

He is an American by nationality but of Afro-Cuban and Irish ethnicity.

His father is Nickey Alexander. Much details about Flynn’s mother are unknown, but he was brought up alongside seven amazing siblings. He spent his childhood with his family. His known siblings are Wisdom Flynn and Love Flynn.

After completing his elementary studies, Flynn joined Lanphier High School, then graduated and was enrolled at Benedictine University on a scholarship to play basketball. It was during this time when he was discovered by a talent scout, and his career kick-started.

Rome Flynn career, professional life

Rome Flynn is a famed American actor, model, singer, and social media mogul.

However, he did not start his career as an actor. Flynn is a gifted basketball player and registered basketball success during his school years. Due to his outstanding skills in the game, Flynn landed a full scholarship to college. However, he did not pursue a playing career.

Flynn began his acting career in 2014 when he appeared in the film Drumline: A New Beat as Leon, which was a sequel of the season first released in 2002. In the same year, he was involved in the film Two-a-days.

In 2015, he landed a great opportunity to be cast as Zende Forrester Dominguez’s character in the drama series The Bold and the beautiful. However, in 2015, Flynn took to his social handles to announce that he had left the drama series to star in the CBS crime dramas NCIS: New Orleans and MacGyver.

In the following year, Flynn played the role of Gabriel Maddox in How to Get Away with Murder up to its second-last season.

His lucky break came when he was called to play Tevin Wakefield in the popular Netflix superhero series Raising Dion, which was a series based on a comic book written by Dennis Liu.

Flynn also appeared in the finale of the comedy-drama Dear White People as David.

Rome Flynn movies, TV shows

* 2014 – Drumline: A New Beat as Leon

* 2015-2017 – The Bold and the Beautiful as Zende Forrester Dominguez

* 2017 – Ten: Murder Island as TJ

* 2017 – NCIS: New Orleans as Jonathan Rudd

* 2017 – MacGyver as Kalei

* 2017-2019 – The Haves and the Have Nots as RK

* 2018 – The Thinning: New World Order as Jack

* 2018-2020 – How to Get Away with Murder as Gabriel Maddox

* 2019 – A Christmas Duet as Jesse Collins

* 2020 – Family Reunion as Tony Olsen

* 2021 – Dear White People as David

* 2021 – With Love as Santiago Zayas

* 2022 – The Rookie as Morris Mackey

* 2022 – Raising Dion as Tevin Wakefield

Rome Flynn modeling career

Rome Flynn is good-looking, attractive, has luminescent eyes and a statuesque figure.

These attributes have made him a successful model. He has appeared on covers of leading magazines such as Mood, Quintessential and Distinct.

Rome Flynn songs, singing career

Rome Flynn is multi-talented. He is also a singer and an experienced guitarist.

He has a couple of songs under his name and even surpassed one million streams on Spotify.

List of Rome Flynn songs

2019 – Brand New

2019 – Keep Me In Mind

2020 – Drunk With You

Rome Flynn net worth

Talents are rewarding. Rome Flynn is a dollar millionaire and earns his income through acting, modeling, and singing.

Rome Flynn’s latest estimated net worth is $1.5 million.

Rome Flynn girlfriend, wife, children

According to reports from one entertainment outlet, Rome Flynn is not in a romantic entanglement now. He broke up with her ex-girlfriend Molly Noriko Hurley before 2015. They had a child together, Kimiko Flynn, born on the 12th of December 2014.

In 2015, Flynn met American Model Camia Maria outside her house, and the two started dating.

“Camia Marie,

We met outside of her house.

We kissed,

Our teeth touched.

The rest is history.” Rome Flynn had confessed.

They dated for three years and later broke up due to undisclosed reasons. Therefore, Rome Flynn is single.

Rome Flynn contacts

Facebook – Rome Flynn 120K+ followers

Twitter – @RomeTrumain 230K+ followers

Instagram – Romeflynn 1M+ followers

Other related biographies:

Carson Rowland

Logan Allen

Annelise Judge

JoAnna Garcia

Margarita Levieva

Becky Robbins

Michael Ealy

Arian Moayed

Shelley Hennig

Tom Riley

Nikocado Avocado

Bryan Chatfield

Claudia Valdez

Casey Neistat

Mark Rober

Amouranth

Shanna Riley