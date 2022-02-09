|
Rome Flynn: Biography
|Full Name: Rome Trumain Flynn
|Nationality: American
|Place of Birth: Springfield, Illinois, United States
|Ethnicity: Afro-Cuban Irish descent
|Date of Birth: November 25, 1991
|Marital Status: Single
|Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius
|Ex-girlfriends: Molly Noriko Hurley, Camia Marie
|Height: 6 feet 0 (1.83 m)
|Occupation: Actor, model, musician
Rome Flynn biography, wiki, early life and education
Rome Trumain Flynn, popularly known as Rome Flynn in the entertainment circles was born on November 25, 1991, in Springfield, Illinois, United States.
His birth sign is Sagittarius. He is a Christian and stands to a height of 6 feet 0 (1.83 m).
He is an American by nationality but of Afro-Cuban and Irish ethnicity.
His father is Nickey Alexander. Much details about Flynn’s mother are unknown, but he was brought up alongside seven amazing siblings. He spent his childhood with his family. His known siblings are Wisdom Flynn and Love Flynn.
After completing his elementary studies, Flynn joined Lanphier High School, then graduated and was enrolled at Benedictine University on a scholarship to play basketball. It was during this time when he was discovered by a talent scout, and his career kick-started.
Rome Flynn career, professional life
Rome Flynn is a famed American actor, model, singer, and social media mogul.
However, he did not start his career as an actor. Flynn is a gifted basketball player and registered basketball success during his school years. Due to his outstanding skills in the game, Flynn landed a full scholarship to college. However, he did not pursue a playing career.
Flynn began his acting career in 2014 when he appeared in the film Drumline: A New Beat as Leon, which was a sequel of the season first released in 2002. In the same year, he was involved in the film Two-a-days.
In 2015, he landed a great opportunity to be cast as Zende Forrester Dominguez’s character in the drama series The Bold and the beautiful. However, in 2015, Flynn took to his social handles to announce that he had left the drama series to star in the CBS crime dramas NCIS: New Orleans and MacGyver.
In the following year, Flynn played the role of Gabriel Maddox in How to Get Away with Murder up to its second-last season.
His lucky break came when he was called to play Tevin Wakefield in the popular Netflix superhero series Raising Dion, which was a series based on a comic book written by Dennis Liu.
Flynn also appeared in the finale of the comedy-drama Dear White People as David.
Rome Flynn movies, TV shows
* 2014 – Drumline: A New Beat as Leon
* 2015-2017 – The Bold and the Beautiful as Zende Forrester Dominguez
* 2017 – Ten: Murder Island as TJ
* 2017 – NCIS: New Orleans as Jonathan Rudd
* 2017 – MacGyver as Kalei
* 2017-2019 – The Haves and the Have Nots as RK
* 2018 – The Thinning: New World Order as Jack
* 2018-2020 – How to Get Away with Murder as Gabriel Maddox
* 2019 – A Christmas Duet as Jesse Collins
* 2020 – Family Reunion as Tony Olsen
* 2021 – Dear White People as David
* 2021 – With Love as Santiago Zayas
* 2022 – The Rookie as Morris Mackey
* 2022 – Raising Dion as Tevin Wakefield
Rome Flynn modeling career
Rome Flynn is good-looking, attractive, has luminescent eyes and a statuesque figure.
These attributes have made him a successful model. He has appeared on covers of leading magazines such as Mood, Quintessential and Distinct.
Rome Flynn songs, singing career
Rome Flynn is multi-talented. He is also a singer and an experienced guitarist.
He has a couple of songs under his name and even surpassed one million streams on Spotify.
List of Rome Flynn songs
2019 – Brand New
2019 – Keep Me In Mind
2020 – Drunk With You
Rome Flynn net worth
Talents are rewarding. Rome Flynn is a dollar millionaire and earns his income through acting, modeling, and singing.
Rome Flynn’s latest estimated net worth is $1.5 million.
Rome Flynn girlfriend, wife, children
According to reports from one entertainment outlet, Rome Flynn is not in a romantic entanglement now. He broke up with her ex-girlfriend Molly Noriko Hurley before 2015. They had a child together, Kimiko Flynn, born on the 12th of December 2014.
In 2015, Flynn met American Model Camia Maria outside her house, and the two started dating.
“Camia Marie,
We met outside of her house.
We kissed,
Our teeth touched.
The rest is history.” Rome Flynn had confessed.
They dated for three years and later broke up due to undisclosed reasons. Therefore, Rome Flynn is single.
Rome Flynn contacts
Facebook – Rome Flynn 120K+ followers
Twitter – @RomeTrumain 230K+ followers
Instagram – Romeflynn 1M+ followers
Other related biographies:
Carson Rowland
Logan Allen
Annelise Judge
JoAnna Garcia
Margarita Levieva
Becky Robbins
Michael Ealy
Arian Moayed
Shelley Hennig
Tom Riley
Nikocado Avocado
Bryan Chatfield
Claudia Valdez
Casey Neistat
Mark Rober
Amouranth
Shanna Riley