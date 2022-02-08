Logan Allen: Biography Full Name: Logan Allen Nationality: American Birth Place: West Palm Beach, Florida, United States Gender: Male Date of Birth: July 17, 2004 Marital Status: Unmarried Zodiac Sign: Cancer Siblings: 4 Weight: 55kg Occupation: Actor

Logan Allen biography, early life, and education

Logan Allen was born on July 17, 2004, in West Palm Beach, Florida, United States.

His horoscope is cancer.

Logan was brought up in Fletcher, North Carolina, amidst love and care from Todd and Mindy Allen, who are his parents. He is an American of white descent.

Her father owns a ranch in Florida, while details of her mom are not available.

He has four siblings, Cody, Celeb, Taylor, and Melindashy. Logan is the second oldest child in his family.

Logan Allen is a Christian, 1.65 m tall and wears a shoe size of 7 (US).

Growing up, he attended a local high school before attending a renowned college of Arts, where he currently shapes his acting career.

Logan Allen career, professional life

Logan Allen is still a teenager, but this has never limited his capabilities.

He grew up infatuated to be on the screens and thus appeared on TV commercials such as The Rockstar Kid for TruMoo, Universal Orlando, and Volcano Bay.

This paved his way into acting as a profession, and he landed his first role in 2014 to play the act of Classmate in a short film Birthday Boy whose setting is about a boy who eagerly waits for his birthday, but his parents are killed before the special day.

This was then followed by a series of shows such as Don’t Tell Your Mother (2014), Fit Arcade Gone Wild (2014), Nickelodeon’s Talia in The Kitchen as Cousin Vinnie (2015), and Bernie the Dolphin sequel (2018-19).

For his overlord skills in the past series, he played a part, Logan was selected to play the role of Kyle Townsend in the American romantic series Sweet Magnolias. This gave him significant popularity as he became a sweetheart to almost all who watched the series.

The character Kyle Townsend in Sweet Magnolias is a son to Maddie Townsend. He tries to find the true meaning of life by charting his own different path. Logan stars in the series alongside acting maestros such as Monica Potter, Brooke Elliott, JoAnna Garcia, Anneliese Judge, Heather Headley, and Jamie Lynn Spears.

List of Logan Allen movies

* 2014 – Birthday Boy as Classmate

* 2014 – Don’t Tell Your Mother as Barry

* 2014 – Fit Arcade Gone Wild as Zeek

* 2015 – Talia in The Kitchen as Cousin Vinnie

* 2018 – Bernie The Dolphin as Kevin Ryan

* 2019 – Creepshow as Harold

* 2022-2022 – Sweet Magnolias as Kyle Townsend

Logan Allen net worth

Logan Allen is just at the outset of his career and proving to be one of the successful actors in the future.

He makes his cash through his acting career and from endorsements he gets from different corporate brands.

His estimated net worth is $200K.

Logan Allen girlfriend, relationships

Logan Allen, the budding actor, keeps her love life confidential. Although he posts regularly on social media, he is yet to reveal the ‘thief’ of his heart.

There are speculations that he is dating, but none knows the exact details of his probable love.

Logan Allen likes, hobbies

Logan Allen is an adventurous young man.

Since his father owns a ranch, he likes visiting the farm and taking care of the animals. He enjoys horse riding.

He loves playing with their pet dog Rufus and loves watching college football.

He aspires to be an actor or a sports commentator.

Logan Allen contacts

Logan Allen is very active on social platforms and posts regularly.

Twitter – @ItsLoganAllen 2K+ followers

Instagram – @itsloganallen 47K+ followers

