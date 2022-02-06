Shelley Hennig: Biography Full Name: Shelley Hennig Nationality: American Birth Place: Metairie, Louisiana, United States Parents: Cathy Distefano Gosset, Snr. Glenn H. Hennig Date of Birth: January 2, 1987 Siblings: Hennig, Brad Joseph Horoscope: Capricorn Height: 1.73m Weight: 126lbs (57kgs) Occupation: American model, actress

Shelley Hennig biography, wiki, early life and education

Shelley Hennig was born on January 2, 1987, in Metairie, Louisiana, United States. Her horoscope is Capricorn.

She was born third after Glenn H Hennig Jnr and Brad Joseph Hennig to Glenn H Hennig Snr and Cathy Distefano Gosset who are her parents.

Shelly is of mixed ethnicity. Her father is a Swiss-German of English descent, while her mother is Italian.

However, as they were brought up, her parents divorced, and her mother was remarried to a man named Wayne Gosset. Details of her father after the breakup are unknown.

She weighs 57kg and is 5ft 8ins (1.73m) tall with silky brown air and luminescent eyes.

Sadly, Shelley was thrown into deep mourning in 2001 when his brother Brad Joseph Hennig was involved in a ghastly road accident in 2018 in a drunk driving occurrence.

Following this incident, Shelly has dedicated part of her life to educating people on drug abuse and has worked with several organizations such as the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (C.A.D.A), Seeds of Peace, Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E), and Shine, among others.

Shelley Hennig education

Shelley Hennig was a diligent student during her school years. She attended Destrehan High School, where she studied English Literature and sidelined Algebra.

She was a lover of dancing and focused her energies on dancing competitions and participated in pageantry contests, which made her win titles Miss Louisiana and Miss Teen USA, in 2004, that catered for one-year education in a scholarship to New York Conservatory of the Arts.

It is not known whether Shelley further proceeded with her education to the university level.

Shelley Hennig career, professional life

Shelley Hennig is an actress by profession.

She threw her hat into the entertainment industry in 2004 when she cast as Wendy Crane in Passions, a TV series.

This was followed by a prominent role as Stephani Johnson in the drama series Days of our Lives. She was among the cast of several episodes of the drama series until hanging her boots in 2017, with 468 episodes under her name.

From the outset of her career until 2017, she had acted in over 15 films including, the American drama series The Secret Circle in 2011, supernatural horror films Friend Me, and Ouija in 2012.

Her big break came after bagging a pivotal role as Malia Tate in a one-of-a-kind horror film Teen Wolf’s season 4-6. The film received a good reception and won three Saturn Awards for Best Youth-Oriented Television Series.

Recently, Shelley made appearances in the When We First Met (2018) and 2019 Ramona series.

List of Shelley Hennig movies

* Dollface

* Teen Wolf

* Blue Bloods

* Friends With Better Lives

* Justified

* Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous

* The Secret Circle

* The After Party

* When We First Met

* Roman J. Israel, Esq.

* Summer of 8

* About Scout

* Unfriended

* Ouija

Shelley Hennig net worth

Shelley Hennig has reaped much from her prosperous career as an actress. This has seen her net worth shooting from year to year.

Her famous status has seen her work with notable corporates such as Toyota, a Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer, and Clear & Clear, an American brand of dermatology products owned by Johnson & Johnson, as their brand ambassador.

She reportedly earns $160,000 a year, and this has made her net worth stand at $1 million.

Shelley Hennig boyfriend, relationships, and personal life

Shelley Hennig is a gifted actor. But when it comes to relationship matters, it turned its back against her.

She has been involved in three relationships, and all have hit a snag.

Shelley first dated American actor Jay Kenneth Johnson, who is among the cast in the Days of our Lives series where Shelley also plays a part. The two met when they were shooting its set.

They dated from 2007 to 2012 and parted ways due to reasons yet to be known by mainstream media.

She then eloped with American singer and actor Thomas Dekker in 2012, and they separated again. Thomas is a co-star in the movie The Secret Circle.

This time, Shelley moved to a producer, Ben Makenzie, in 2013, and they ended up in a split up.

Shelley Hennig is currently unmarried and has no kids.

Shelley Hennig contacts

She is currently on two major platforms, Instagram and Twitter.

She has thousands of followers, who are mostly fans of her prolific acting career.

Twitter – @shelleyhennig 737K+ followers

Instagram – shelleyhennig 3.3M+ followers

